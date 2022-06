“Two, four, six, eight. Separate the church and state.”. Hundreds chanted along to a drumbeat at 3 p.m. Monday outside the Monroe County Courthouse during a protest in support of access to abortion. The protest was organized by the Indianapolis chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and was promoted on social media by local activist groups, including IU Students Against Reproductive Restraints and the Monroe County National Organization for Women.

MONROE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO