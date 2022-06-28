Our Lady of Good Council to host a July Concert

ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A band made up of active combat veterans will perform in the July Concert at Our Lady of Good Counsel on July 13th.

The “306 Band” is set to play in the gymnasium from 7-8 p.m. and people of all ages are welcome to come enjoy. The group plays a mix of country rock, folk, and gospel music.

A free will offering will be taken in support of the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group serving the Southern Tier of NY and Northern Tier of PA.

The church is located at 701 West Main Street in Endicott.

Call the parish office at 607-748-7417 for more information.

