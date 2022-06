A bicyclist was seriously injured following a bicycle-car crash at the intersection of Pratt Street and West Sandusky Avenue Friday evening around 6 o'clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that John Prather, 61, was riding his bike on Pratt Street and failed to yield at the stop sign before turning onto Sandusky. He was struck by Todd Morris, 57, of Bellefontaine.

