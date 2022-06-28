Person arrested for driving vehicle into Toledo business overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was April 14, 1965. That’s the date Elizabeth Lea Franks was reported missing from Toledo. Franks was 17-years-old when she disappeared and to this day her case is unsolved. Toledo Police say the 17-year-old was known as Beth Wilson in High School. She was married and had a child. In 1965, she was living with her husband in a duplex on Western Avenue in Toledo. Days before she was reported missing, police were called to the couple’s home and police talked with Beth and her husband.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO