ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Person arrested for driving vehicle into Toledo business overnight

By WTVG Staff
13abc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly driving a car into a Toledo business. According to police reports, one person...

www.13abc.com

Comments / 2

Sandra Kirian
1d ago

What the heck is up with people driving through buildings 🤔🤔 seriously, is everyone driving drunk these days???

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Toledo Police recruit charged with OVI after crash resigns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo police recruit facing charges after allegedly crashing a car while driving under the influence has resigned from the force. Caila Barringer, 23, is facing a series of charges including OVI and using a weapon while intoxicated. She’s accused of crashing into a tree on Densmore and knocking a pole down on Secor while intoxicated earlier this month. She graduated from the police academy in May.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Potential aggravated robbery incident in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Tuesday, June 28, just before 7 p.m., Toledo Police were at a 7-11 convenience store on Navarre Avenue on an unrelated call when officers were approached by a man, Anthony Baker, 21. Baker told police that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two known...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo home suffers damage following fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire, Wednesday. According to officials, crews responded to a call for a fire in the 70th block of Birckhead Place. All occupants evacuated the home safely with no injuries. However, the home’s kitchen –where the fire sparked...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Three cars stolen from south Toledo home; homeowners in shock

TOLEDO, Ohio — The morning of June 28, cameras caught a roving group of mask-wearing thieves making their way through a south Toledo neighborhood off of Glendale and Heatherdowns, breaking into people's vehicles while they were sleeping. Eventually, they reached the home of Christiane Murray and her family, on...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
13abc.com

Case Files: Elizabeth Franks disappeared without a trace in 1965

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was April 14, 1965. That’s the date Elizabeth Lea Franks was reported missing from Toledo. Franks was 17-years-old when she disappeared and to this day her case is unsolved. Toledo Police say the 17-year-old was known as Beth Wilson in High School. She was married and had a child. In 1965, she was living with her husband in a duplex on Western Avenue in Toledo. Days before she was reported missing, police were called to the couple’s home and police talked with Beth and her husband.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Perrysburg man shot multiple times in Toledo, no suspects identified

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Perrysburg man is recovering after a shooting in Toledo early Sunday morning. According to police reports, a 31-year-old man was shot in the 2200 block of Rosewood around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The future of fire fighting in Monclova Township

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the June 27 Monclova Township Trustee meeting, trustees discussed exploring their options to improve fire services in the community. One of the main points of discussion was whether the township should provide more funding to the Monclova Fire Service’s or cut it all together and use another community’s.
MONCLOVA, OH
13abc.com

Whitehouse Fire & Rescue fights factory flames

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Waterville Fire Department relieved a factory fire on Tuesday. According to Fire Chief Joshua Hartbarger the factory located on the 1000 block of Waterville St. sustained minimal damage. Chief Hartbarger said employees successfully evacuated the facility with no injuries. The department continues to investigate the cause...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving
sent-trib.com

BG man arrested for assaulting a nurse

A Bowling Green man who punched a nurse at the hospital has been arrested. According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, Michael A. Budd, 33, was transported to the Wood County Hospital Sunday by ambulance. After being treated, he was discharged around 3 p.m. He became angry when told...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

CSX responds to Rossford blocked crossings problem

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Rossford city leaders are raising concerns about trains blocking traffic. According to a statement from the city, Mayor MacKinnon and Police Chief Todd Kitzler are in touch with CSX railroad about trains blocking crossings. The statement said it’s impossible to ticket the railroad for blocked crossings due to federal legislation, as the railroad is federally regulated. Police and fire crews have planned workarounds, the statement said.
ROSSFORD, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Woman shot and killed in Westland in domestic incident

WESTLAND, Mich. – A woman has been shot and killed in Westland. It happened early Wednesday morning on Glenwood near Wayne Road. Update: Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home. The victim’s mother tells us her name is 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall.
WESTLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOL 11

Two injured after stabbing in west Toledo neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were injured in a west Toledo neighborhood on Sunday evening, one from being stabbed. Toledo police say the incident started at the 7-Eleven store on Lewis Ave. and Eleanor Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Later the incident moved to a home a few blocks away...
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shot and killed on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A deadly shooting captured on Facebook Live has left the Ypsilanti Township stunned. The victim had become somewhat of a local celebrity because of those live feeds. But Tuesday (June 28), it all ended abruptly and tragic. Terrell Smith was on his Facebook live talking...
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy