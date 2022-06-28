Nissan Recalling 323K SUVs Due To Hoods Unexpectedly Flying Open

2015 Nissan Pathfinder models were included in the recall. Photo Credit: kbb.com

Nearly 350,000 Nissan vehicles are subject to a recall because of hoods that have reportedly been unexpectedly flying open and blocking drivers’ views.

Nissan announced that it is recalling nearly 323,000 Pathfinder SUVs that were produced between 2013 and 2016 due to the issue, which has reportedly not caused any crashes or injury.

The automaker said on Tuesday, June 28 that dust and dirt can accumulate on the secondary hood latch, causing it to malfunction and stay unlatched, even when the hood is supposed to be closed.

If the main latch is inadvertently released or not closed properly, the hood could potentially fly open, causing a hazard, they noted.

The automaker said that it is working on a remedy for the issue, and owners of impacted vehicles are expected to be notified by mail in mid-July. Once a repair is established, they will then be contacted again about remedying the issue.

