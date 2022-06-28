ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryn Mawr, PA

Vetri’s New Bryn Mawr Steakhouse Set to Open July 5th

By Jason Sheehan, Hannah Albertine
Phillymag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFiore Rosso is now taking dinner reservations. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Marc Vetri’s new Italian steakhouse is set to open at 915 Lancaster Avenue in Bryn Mawr, starting July 5th at 5 p.m., a restaurant team member told Foobooz. The...

www.phillymag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Restaurateur Finds Home in Unique Cafés

Mark Van Horn always knew he’d have a career in food service, and now his career has come full circle in his own restaurants in Montgomery and Chester Counties. “I’ve been in restaurant kitchens since I was a little kid. My father had a second job as a waiter at the infamous Newtown Squire and wore his tuxedo every weekend, Marks recalls. “Through my eyes and senses, it was an incredible place with the smells, the mere size of the place.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream … at These Two Parlors in Chester County

Image via Handel's Homemade Ice Cream. Ice cream is an ideal treat at any time of the year, but even more so in the summer, writes Victoria Alfred-Levow for Main Line Today. While there are several household names, like Dairy Queen, on Chester County’s ice cream scene, there are also plenty of independent shops that offer customers something unique.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Bryn Mawr, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
morethanthecurve.com

Independence Day menu from Conshy Seafood

Conshohocken Seafood Co. is accepting preorders for Independence Day. The special menu includes main dishes and trays for parties. The preorder opportunity ends on Friday, July 1st and the main courses are available on July 3rd and July 4th. Trays are available anytime. If you just want something off the...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Sale | 139 Plymouth Road | Plymouth Meeting | Donna Totaro at HOW Group

Donna Totaro of HOW Group at Compass added a new listing for sale at 139 Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting. For additional details, click here. Another gorgeous home is being built by Jason Catania Concrete. Presenting 139 Plymouth Road in highly desired Plymouth Township. Quality workmanship and attention to detail will be seen throughout the approximately 2800 square foot, 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a fully finished basement. This brand new construction home is ready for your custom finishes! The first floor will be an entertainer's dream filled with tons of natural light. It includes a generously sized living room with a gas fireplace, dining room, kitchen, breakfast nook with cathedral ceilings, and a powder room. The open kitchen layout comes complete with 42” cabinets, granite countertops, a granite island, and stainless steel appliances. Up the stained wood steps to the second floor, you are greeted with the primary bedroom with a private en suite bathroom featuring tile flooring, a walk-in shower, and double vanity sinks. There are three additional bedrooms on this floor. All are generous in size and offer French door closets. The rooms share a full hall bathroom featuring tile flooring, vanity, and tub with tile surround. A fantastic sun-lit laundry room with plenty of shelving and storage space is conveniently located on this floor too! Added bonus of a fully finished basement with entertaining and upgrade options. The backyard will include a patio – feel free to design your stone finishes such as a fire pit. There is a one-car garage and plenty of driveway parking in the u-shaped driveway. Located with convenient access to the PA turnpike, expressway, and loads of restaurants and shopping! December delivery is expected.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#New Bryn Mawr Steakhouse#Italian
buckscountyherald.com

Essentials closing Doylestown location; remaining open in Warrington

Essentials Salon & Spa announced the closing of its Doylestown Shopping Center location, no later than Aug. 28. Essentials’ Warrington location, in the Valley Square Shopping Center, will remain open. “It is with heavy hearts that we must announce the permanent closure of Essentials Salon & Spa in Doylestown,”...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
aroundambler.com

Three Ambler retail shops trading spaces

Three of Ambler’s retail shops, Roost Home (home decor), Swaddle (baby and children’s boutique), and Paper Dolls (clothing boutique), are trading locations. Roost Home recently closed at 7 West Butler Avenue and is moving and reopening at 16 East Butler Avenue which is currently the home of Swaddle. Swaddle is moving next door to 18 East Butler Avenue, which is home to Paper Dolls. Paper Dolls is moving to the former Roost Home location at 7 West Butler Avenue.
AMBLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Phillymag.com

Fun Events in Philly This Week

Seven tons of free Wawa hoagies, outdoor movies, free museums every day, and more. Philly’s annual Independence Day bonanza continues through (you guessed it) July 4th. Catch free activities that not only celebrate freedom, but also highlight so much of what Philly has to offer. Here’s what to look out for this week:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Furniture/Home Decor Store At Home Comes to Granite Run

A furniture and home décor store is moving into the Promenade at Granite Run, writes Natalie Kostelni for Philadelphia Business Journal. At Home, a Plano, Texas retail chain, has signed an 85,985-square-foot lease. With At Home now on board and some smaller deals coming in, the 877,294 square feet of the Promenade retail space is 92% full.
MEDIA, PA
Commercial Observer

Former Philly Steel Factory Set for Rebirth as Life Sciences Hub

A site that manufactured tanks for World War II is ready to tackle the next generation of global challenges as a bioscience research, development and commercial manufacturing facility. The long-dormant, 25–acre Budd Companies site in northern Philadelphia was acquired by New York-based Plymouth Group in 2019 for $6.5 million, and...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Main Line Media News

Boardroom Spirits talks journey, growth in Lansdale

LANSDALE — In a warehouse on West Third Street in Lansdale, Boardroom Spirits is thriving. The distillery first opened in February 2016 in a 3,600-square-foot space. The distillery and barroom, located at 575 W. Third St., now occupies 25,000 square feet more than six years later, according to Boardroom Spirits owner Marat Mamedov.
LANSDALE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

If Bucks County’s Nearest Beach Is Still Too Far, A Doylestown Gallery Has Closer Sea Views to See

"Just Before the Twilight" by Michael Filipiak.Image via Patricia Hutton Galleries. Love the beach but not the goopy suntan lotion? Or the increasingly expensive commute? Thanks to a seasonal exhibit at Patricia Hutton Galleries, sun-surf-sand views are much more convenient. Its Doylestown location is definitely closer to home than the 70 miles needed to get to Asbury Park, N.J., Bucks County’s nearest ocean view.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy