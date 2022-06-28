ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m called a ‘neckfish’ because my neck’s massive, I hide it with hair

A woman has been called a “neckfish” after revealing just how big her neck is.

When it comes to catfishing, most of us tend to think of people looking completely unrecognizable without make-up or using a fake identity online for personal gain.

The latter, unfortunately, happened to one 33-year-old woman, from the UK, who had been catfished by her gay best friend .

But although social media is full of catfishing videos, there is a new fish in town – neckfish.

As the name suggests, the concept of neckfishing involves people’s necks not fitting the ‘normal’ standards – and one neck in particular has taken the internet by storm.

The neck in question belongs to a young woman, Bellela Colas (@ bellela.colas ), from the sunny coasts of California.

In one video , which has gone viral, racking up close to 210,000 views, the stunner could be seen posing to the camera, with her sleek hair styled so that you can’t see her neck fully.

Then, at the very end of the video, the beauty stopped posing and with her hair behind her bag in a messy bun revealed what was really going on.

With her neck larger the usual, people were quick to jump to the comments and say that she was neckfishing.

In another, more recent clip , Bellela said that people would often ask if her neck was indeed ”that big”.

But whilst many said she was a neckfish, the 18-year-old has amassed herself a notable following, many of whom say that she’s beautiful either way.

”You mad pretty so who cares,” one person commented.

Another agreed, adding: ”pretty regardless.”

Social media users rushed to the woman’s defense and said she was beautiful.
Nonetheless, some trolls were also in full force, with some demanding she shared her workout routine – perhaps indicating the reason her neck is as big is to do with vigorous exercise.

A second meanie even said that this was something they never wanted to happen to them.

”New fear unlocked [lock emoji].”

”Im in the wrong “neck” of the woods [sic],” someone else joked.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

New York Post

New York Post

