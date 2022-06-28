ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yankees pass Dodgers as betting favorite to win World Series after opening with 10/1 odds

By DEVIN JACKSON
NOLA.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the World Series betting odds opened back on October 21, 2021, five days before the start of the 2021 World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers were the betting favorites to win the 2022 World Series. Opening up at +550 at Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of Bet.NOLA.com, the...

www.nola.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series hero lands with new MLB team

Less than a year away from his 40th birthday, a well-known reliever is getting another shot with an MLB team. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Monday that ex-All-Star Sergio Romo is signing a major league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Romo had recently been designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/30/22

New York Times | Gary Phillips: Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you likely know that the Yankees have one of the very best pitching staffs in the entire league. As of Wednesday evening, Yankees pitchers have the best collective ERA (2.93), FIP (3.36), and fWAR (11.9), and find themselves near the top of the league in a whole host of other categories. This success is due, in part, to the exceptional innings that Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, and Jameson Taillon have thrown. Of course Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery have been excellent as well, but one thing connects the first three names I listed off: they’re all probably on a fairly strict innings limit. Severino and Taillon are both returning from injuries (especially Sevy), and Cortes has never thrown more than 93 innings in a single season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Angels Pitcher Reportedly Suffered A Serious Injury In Sunday’s Brawl

In the aftermath of Sunday’s brawl between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels, the repercussions have started to set in. Several players and coaches have had suspensions levied their way. But for the Angels, there’s a little more to be concerned about than suspensions. One of their...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy