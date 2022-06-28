ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KMZU Summer Safety Series: Tuesday- Bicycling Safety for MO Cyclists

By Savannah Reinke
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the weather continues to grow warm, people will participate in all sorts of outdoor activities, more specifically bicycling. Bicycling has become more popular in Missouri over the recent years, coming in with over 2 million cyclist to date. Brent Hugh, executive director of the Missouri Bicycle and Pedestrian Federation joined...

www.kmzu.com

KMZU

See the spring at night at Hike Ha Ha Tonka State Park on July 15

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 30, 2022 – Join Ha Ha Tonka State Park team members as they lead a hike to the spring after dark at 8:45 p.m. Friday, July 15. Explore the world of nocturnal animals and their amazing adaptations for life at night and see how your senses compare. A hike down the Spring Trail after dark reveals who gets up when the sun goes down.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMZU

New lawsuits filed for passengers and crew in Amtrak collision

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two additional lawsuits are filed by a St. Louis law firm today on behalf of four passengers and two Amtrak crew members involved in the railway collision on Monday. The plaintiffs are represented by Schlicter Bogard & Denton. The suit alleges that Burlington Northern Santa...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMZU

Moderate injuries for Boonville motorcyclist

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. – A motorcycle accident in Cooper County results in moderate injuries for the driver. At approximately 4:23 p.m. Thursday, Boonville resident Linda Runnebaum, 62, traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned while traveling northbound on Highway 135 near Choteau Springs Road, according to highway patrol reports.
BOONVILLE, MO
KMZU

"Baby Doe" found in a Columbia tire shop identified, parents arrested

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Columbia Police announced Tuesday arrests have been made in connection to an infant found dead in 2019. In a community briefing Police Chief Geoff Jones confirmed the apprehension of the infant’s alleged parents, 28-year-old Lavosha Daniels, of St. Louis, arrested by U.S. Marshals, and 30-year-old Staffone Fountain, of St. Joseph, arrested by St. Joseph police.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMZU

Theft investigation underway in Boonville

BOONVILLE, MO - Unknown persons are being sought by police regarding an investigation by Boonville authorities. Police are asking the public for information regarding several people shown on surveillance footage in reference to reports of a stolen vehicle. Officers say the incident happened Sunday around 4:50 a.m. near 1st Street...
BOONVILLE, MO
KMZU

Widow of dump truck driver killed in Chariton County train accident files wrongful death suit

KEYTESVILLE – The first wrongful death lawsuit in the Chariton County Amtrak train crash has been filed. Online court records say attorneys for Erin Barton filed the suit against Chariton County and BNSF road master Mariano Rodriguez Wednesday. A summons was issued Thursday. Barton is the widow of Billy Barton II, the dump truck driver and one of four people who died in the accident.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Governor Parson Signs HB 2116, Six Other Bills Into Law

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, during a signing ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed seven pieces of legislation into law, including House Bill (HB) 2116, which establishes the No Patient Left Alone Act. "We appreciate the efforts by Representative Rusty Black and Senator Bill White to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMZU

Anna Elizabeth “Diddy” Lemming

Anna Elizabeth “Diddy” Lemming of Salisbury, MO, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Moberly Regional Medical Center. Anna was born on July 18, 1927, in Keytesville, MO, the daughter Carl and Emma Hall (Fleet) McCart. She was united in marriage to Warren Lemming on May 29, 1947, in Salisbury, MO. Anna worked at the Biltwell Clothing Factory in Salisbury for many years. She was a Baptist by faith and enjoyed working in her yard, flowers, word searches, playing solitaire, and spending time with her family. She is survived by two sisters, Lucille Billups and husband Gale of Salisbury, MO, Shirley Latamondeer of Salisbury, MO, and several nieces and nephews. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Warren on January 21, 2008, two brothers, Lawrence and Homer McCart; four sisters, Irene Cracco, May Soto, Faye Still and Maude Mazzacavallo. A graveside service will be Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10:30 am at the East Lawn Memory Gardens in Salisbury, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Larry’s Warrior Foundation.
SALISBURY, MO

