ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Jazz to name Will Hardy as new head coach

By Shad Snell
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214mnY_0gOmGrPA00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The search for a new Utah Jazz head coach is over.

After interviewing some 15 candidates over the course of three weeks, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that Will Hardy and the Utah Jazz an agreement on a 5-year deal to make Hardy the team’s new head coach. At 34 years of age, Hardy is the youngest active coach in the NBA.

Hardy will be just the sixth head coach in franchise history.

Jazz sign UCLA’s Johnny Juzang to two-way agent deal

Hardy spent one year as an assistant under Ime Udoka, making it all the way to the NBA Finals. Before becoming an assistant with the Celtics, Hardy was an assistant under the NBA’s all-time winningest head coach, Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs.

Hardy started his career with the Spurs as a video coordinator in 2013 before being promoted.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCmA1_0gOmGrPA00
    BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 5: Players and coaches of the USAB Mens Team pose for a group photo with a gold medal before the game between the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics on January 5, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpgA9_0gOmGrPA00
    MIAMI, FL – MAY 17: Assistant Coach Will Hardy of the Boston Celtics talks to Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics before Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 17, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19KkqF_0gOmGrPA00
    MIAMI, FL – MAY 25: Assistant Coach Will Hardy of the Boston Celtics and ESPN Analyst, Adrian Wojnarowski look on before Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 25, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

Hardy replaces former head coach Quin Snyder , who recently decided to part ways with the organiation after eight seasons with the team.

The Jazz have also signed former NBA head coach David Fizdale to become the team’s Associate General Manager and work with CEO Danny Ainge and General Manager Justin Zanik in the front office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

UPD: Body found in car at Millcreek Walmart parking lot

MILLCREEK, UTAH (ABC4) – A body was found in a Walmart parking lot in Millcreek Friday evening, according to Unified Police. Officers say that there is “nothing suspicious” about the dead body. Unified Police were notified of the body, which was found in a car at 4627 S 900 E., around 5 p.m. An investigation […]
ABC4

Video shows bison attacking family at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (ABC4) – One man was taken to the hospital after he and his family were nearly gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park Monday. Video footage from parkgoer Rob Goodell shows the family extremely close to the bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful before he charges at them. One person […]
ABC4

Two Idaho infants taken by babysitter possibly on drugs found safe

MONDAY 6/27/22 9:29 a.m. IDAHO (ABC4) – Two infants who were kidnapped by a babysitter out of Idaho have now been found safe on Monday morning. The infants were missing out of Nampa, Idaho and were taken by a babysitter who authorities believed may have been on drugs. Police now say the two children have […]
NAMPA, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Warriors Trade Sends Rudy Gobert To Golden State

The Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz had, to say the least, vastly different 2021-22 NBA seasons. The former concluded the season as NBA Champions. Anyone who was questioning the Warriors’ status as a modern dynasty should have their answer by now. Their status is irrefutable. Meanwhile, the...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […] The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard Reveals The Real Reason Why LeBron James Is Always Looking At Sheets: "Everything He’s Doing, He’s Strategically Doing. He’s Playing Chess. That’s Something I Got Just Watching Him With How He Moves."

LeBron James has played with many great players during his long and illustrious career in the NBA. The same was the case for the 2020 NBA Championship-winning Los Angeles Lakers squad. Although the main stars of the team were LeBron and Anthony Davis, the likes of Dwight Howard and Rajon...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC4

Missing in Utah: $100,000 reward now being offered in disappearance of Dylan Rounds

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dylan Round’s family is now offering a $100,000 reward for information that can lead to his whereabouts. Candice Cooley, Dylan’s mother confirmed the reward. It was posted on the official Find Dylan Rounds Facebook page. Rounds disappeared nearly a month ago. He operated a farm near the town of Lucin […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#Espn#The San Antonio Spurs#User#Getty Images Rrb Miami#Fl#The Boston Celtics
ABC4

WATCH: Car explosion in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The fire that has led officers to close off Salt Lake City’s 21st Street has been confirmed as a car explosion. Check out the video for a close look. ORIGINAL STORY: SLC’s 21st S. closed off while crews man car fire June 25, 2022 / 7:35 PM SALT LAKE CITY […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Orem Police recover over $50,000 worth of goods from group of female shoplifters

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Orem Police say they recovered over $50,000 worth of stolen goods from suspect vehicles after observing a group of shoplifters on Saturday. Two detectives were reportedly doing extra patrol at University Place when they came upon a group of female shoplifters at Sunglass Hut. The shoppers were allegedly stealing sunglasses when […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

UHP: $1.28 million+ of meth found in Iron County drug bust

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects of an Iron County drug bust are facing multiple charges after officers located “1.28 million to 2.56 million dollars” worth of methamphetamine inside their vehicle.  At this time both Emily Brennan, 33, and Albert Robledo, 44, are facing one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, […]
IRON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Family cuts ties with investigator in Dylan Rounds case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – There is a growing rift between Dylan Rounds’ family and the private investigator hired to find him. The dissension has grown to the point Candice Cooley is now talking with an attorney to consider their options. “Now that’s been an absolute mess,” said Cooley from her home in Idaho. […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
ABC4

St. George man arrested for brutally beating coworker

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after police say he brutally beat his coworker when the two started fighting over who could “frame” better. Luis Gustavo Figueroa-Flores, 23, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and intoxication. On June 18, shortly after 12 a.m., police responded to […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Where to watch fireworks in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Oh Utah, what a beautiful state to call home. But what makes it even more beautiful? Watching fireworks soar high into the Beehive State’s night sky as we celebrate our country’s independence! Here are just some of the many places where you can watch fireworks on or near the 4th of July […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy