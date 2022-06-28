Jazz to name Will Hardy as new head coach

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The search for a new Utah Jazz head coach is over.

After interviewing some 15 candidates over the course of three weeks, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that Will Hardy and the Utah Jazz an agreement on a 5-year deal to make Hardy the team’s new head coach. At 34 years of age, Hardy is the youngest active coach in the NBA.

Hardy will be just the sixth head coach in franchise history.

Hardy spent one year as an assistant under Ime Udoka, making it all the way to the NBA Finals. Before becoming an assistant with the Celtics, Hardy was an assistant under the NBA’s all-time winningest head coach, Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs.

Hardy started his career with the Spurs as a video coordinator in 2013 before being promoted.

Hardy replaces former head coach Quin Snyder , who recently decided to part ways with the organiation after eight seasons with the team.

The Jazz have also signed former NBA head coach David Fizdale to become the team’s Associate General Manager and work with CEO Danny Ainge and General Manager Justin Zanik in the front office.

