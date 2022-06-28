ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Show’ Episode 7: Dave Roberts on Freddie Freeman, Dodgers’ Title Chances

The Yankees and Astros could end up going up against each other again this October. If it is anything like what we saw over the four-game set this past weekend in the Bronx, baseball fans will be in for a treat. On the other side in the National League, the Dodgers are not fully healthy and yet they still are among the favorites in the National League.

So why not talk with one of the best managers in the sport as the first guest on “The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman? That would be the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts, who joins the podcast. The guys also debate which managers they loved covering over the years and which managers they did not like covering so much. Luckily, Roberts falls in the love category.

The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman
  • YANKEES-ASTROS: Heck of a series over the weekend. Could be looking at an ALCS preview once again. Astros starters dominated, but the bullpen struggled.
  • MANAGERS THEY HAVE LOVED COVERING: Bobby Valentine was fantastic to cover. He was funny and insightful. They love covering the current version of Buck Showalter more than his days with the Yankees.
  • MANAGERS THEY HAVE HATED COVERING: Joe Girardi treated all information as if it was classified. He did not come off as genuine. Girardi did not like Joel. He was better when he was at MLB Network.
Dave Roberts Interview:
Dodgers manager
  • INCONSISTENCY: Just have not been clicking.
  • ANY WORRIES: Hope to not lose any more pitching to injuries. Expect us to win around 100 games as they have been doing.
  • FREDDIE FREEMAN: Sympathetic toward him and spending 15 years with the Braves organization. He wears his emotions on his sleeve. Clayton Kershaw said something a little tongue and cheek.
  • CODY BELLINGER: Hopes he can get back to form where he can be a productive. hitter for them near the bottom of the lineup.
  • EXPECTATIONS: Pitching wins championships. Believes they can win a championship. Needs to get healthy Our best baseball is ahead of us.
  • 2004 ALCS STOLEN BASE: Everybody knew their role. They took off the bunt sign. First base coach said “do what you do.” Never take it for granted. There’s nothing better than beating the Yankees.
