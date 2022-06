NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul could sign a new gun control bill into law as soon as Thursday.The governor is pushing state legislators to pass the bill days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York's century-old gun carry law. "The Supreme Court decision was a setback for us, but I would call it a temporary setback," Hochul said.The ruling noted guns could be banned in "sensitive places," but was light on specifics, CBS2's John Dias reported.The governor and legislators are drafting a new concealed carry bill, which would replace the one struck down by the Supreme Court. Hochul...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO