Greene County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Hancock, Morgan, Putnam, Taliaferro, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 04:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond Patchy dense fog expected through 10 am Patchy dense fog has developed this morning across much of the area. Visibilities of less than one mile will be common in patchy fog, with visibilities as low as one-half mile possible. Be alert if traveling this morning.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Chester, Greenwood, Laurens, Union, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 07:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Abbeville; Chester; Greenwood; Laurens; Union; York PATCHY DENSE FOG IN THE LOWER SOUTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT THIS MORNING A very humid airmass extending up from the South Carolina Midlands has led to the formation of dense fog in some areas of the lower South Carolina Piedmont, southeast of Interstate 85. A few areas will see visibility below a quarter mile. If driving, be prepared for a sudden rapid decline in visibility. Make sure to use low beam headlights and leave extra space between vehicles. Visibility should improve by 930 AM.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clayton; DeKalb; Fulton; Henry The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern DeKalb County in north central Georgia Northwestern Henry County in north central Georgia South central Fulton County in north central Georgia Northeastern Clayton County in north central Georgia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gresham Park, or near Atlanta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Decatur, East Point, Stockbridge, Forest Park, Morrow, Hapeville, Avondale Estates, Lake City, Belvedere Park, Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, Candler-Mcafee, Druid Hills, Rex, Sweet Auburn, Hidden Valley Park, Lakewood Park, Conley, East Lake and Little Five Points. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

