These black lululemon biker shorts that never go on sale are $15 off

Over the last few years, biker shorts have become all the rage. Whether people are wearing them during a workout at their local yoga studio or pairing them with an oversized graphic tee while running errands, it seems like wherever you go you’ll find someone wearing the above-the-knee shorts.

Not only are biker shorts ultra comfortable but they’re celebrity-approved . A-listers like Chrissy Teigen , Zoe Kravitz and Bella Hadid have been seen sporting various styles of the bottoms over the years.

While many brands have capitalized on the biker shorts trend, lululemon’s popular take on the shorts have been at the top of many shopper’s wishlists. If you’ve had your eye on the lululemon Align Super-High Rise 10-Inch Shorts , you’re in luck because they’re currently in stock and you can snag a black pair for $15 less than normal for a limited time.

For those that don’t know, it’s almost impossible to find neutral colored items in the brand’s “We Made Too Much” sale section , so this is a real treat!

lululemon

The lululemon Align Super-High Rise 10-Inch Shorts are made with the brand’s buttery soft “Nulu fabric” that is practically weightless, sweat-wicking, breathable and stretchy. Plus, it features an ultra-high 10-inch waistline that will make everyone feel comfortable and snatched (as the kids say).

The black shade is available in women sizes 0 to 20.

