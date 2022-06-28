Home invasion suspects arrested in Newaygo County

The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office arrested suspects involved in drugs and home invasion on Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was conducted at two separate locations. Officials conducted the searches with the Emergency Response Team. One was on 5 th Street in Wilcox Township.

During the search, multiple stolen items were seized, including firearms. Methamphetamine was also seized. After the search, a 43-year-old man from White Cloud was arrested for possession of meth and felon in possession of a firearm.

A 36-year-old man from Newaygo was also arrested for possession of narcotics.

The other location searched was on Baseline Road in Goodwell Township. During the search, multiple stolen items were recovered. After the search, a 21-year-old woman from White Cloud was arrested for Home Invasion.

The three suspects were lodged in the Newaygo County Jail. They are expected to have additional charges. Five people that were present during the searches are also expected to be charged.

