LAKEHURST: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON RT. 70

Hello friends- we wanted to share a quick update here so everyone learns to contain themselves. As we stated before; Ocean County Scanner News is ONLY responsible for OCSN and Monmouth County Scanner News on Facebook and Instagram. MCSN is not currently active, so that means we focus our attention on OCSN right now. We do maintain a staff of 3-4 volunteers who post news for fun- along with 2 other actual interns who are training. Since we are volunteers- we make no profit from this news operation; and the minuscule income we earn based off advertising revenue (Google Ads) goes to paying the fees associated with our own web servers. We do all this for FUN- we acknowledge we are not a “professional” news outlet, but our information is always factual, timely & accurate. Those looking for proper news can check Asbury Park Press about 3 days later for the story. Our staff enjoys keeping the community informed about stories we hear on the scanner that are worthy, press releases, and other community events.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO