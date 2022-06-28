ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakehurst, NJ

LAKEHURST: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON RT. 70

By OCSN925
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency personnel were on the scene of an accident earlier today...

TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a car at 2360 Route 9 in the parking lot, near the Starbucks. It is not known yet the extent of injuries. This is a developing story and we will provide updates should they become available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
OCEAN GATE: NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN

Ocean Gate Police Department put out the following statement regarding a new traffic pattern:. As of today the intersection at Ocean Gate Ave and E.Bayview / W. Bayview Ave is now a 4 way stop. Please use caution. Michael Ann Pease on June 29, 2022 - 18:37 at 18:37. Hope...
OCEAN GATE, NJ
TOMS RIVER/BRICK: GSP ROAD CONSTRUCTION

The following message was received from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office: All this week the Garden State Parkway will be getting repaved from Exit 82 thru Brick Township area (North and South). Paving will be done after 10pm each week night. Expect delays both ways thru Thursday!. Rate:. PreviousOCEAN...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ELIZABETH: MISSING PERSON MAY BE IN DANGER

Angel Caro has been reported missing by a family member. Family stated he was last seen on June 28th at noon. He was last seen wearing the black baseball cap in the first photo, blue t-shirt shown in the second photo with ”sbm” logo in white on the chest, black jeans, and black boots. He has been known to travel in Elizabeth. He has been known to frequent Elizabeth Avenue, First Avenue and Broad Street.
ELIZABETH, NJ
FREEHOLD: TWO MEN SENTENCED FOR SHOOTING IN ASBURY PARK

Two men have been sentenced to a total of over 60 years in state prison in connection with the 2019 midday shooting of two men inside their vehicle, announced Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Gary Brooks Jr., 30, and Jonathan Marvine, 28, both of Neptune Township, were sentenced on...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: WEATHER ALERT

OC Sheriff Weather Alert: Thunder storm watch in place until 7pm this evening. Storms could bring wind gusts up to 30mph. Use caution when driving!
OCEAN COUNTY: GOV MURPHY’S STATEMENT ON FOREST FIRE

Relieved to hear that the wildfire at Wharton State Forest that began on Sunday is now 95% contained. Incredibly grateful to our New Jersey Forest Fire Service members who have worked tirelessly over the past few days. Please continue to exercise caution if you are in the area. photo courtesy...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TOMS RIVER: ROE VS WADE PROTEST PICTURES

Toms River: The National Organization for Women of Ocean County held a protest last night against the Supreme Courts decision to reverse Roe vs Wade. The protest was held downtown on Water Street near Huddy Park. People lined the street and held up signs and banners and vehicles driving by honked to show their support. Here are some pictures from last night’s protest.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
HOWELL: POLICE SUPPORT YOUNG FUNDRAISER

A few of our officers stopped by to support a local baker who was raising monies for an animal shelter in Tinton Falls. Our officers are always committed and always there for our community. Way to go HTPD!. Amanda, keep up the great work and great job raising money for...
HOWELL, NJ
LONG BRANCH: OCEAN FEST IS BACK!

July 4, 2022 ·10AM-10PM · Long Branch Promenade!. Incredible Food & Craft Vendors · Children’s rides · Professional Sand sculpting · Live Musical Entertainment & the BIGGEST fireworks display in the Garden State!. For questions or more information, contact the Greater Long Branch Chamber...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY PROSECUTOR SHARES INFO FOR PTSD AWARENESS DAY

You never know what someone has been through unless you have walked in their shoes…. Today is PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) Awareness Day. Although PTSD is commonly diagnosed in veterans, first-responders, and members of law enforcement – any traumatic experience either directly or indirectly can lead to PTSD. If you or someone you know is suffering from PTSD, help is available. To learn more about PTSD, visit the National Center for PTSD website.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: PROSECUTOR BRADLEY BILLHIMER ATTENDS ALMA MATER GRADUATION

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer was honored to attend the graduation ceremony at his alma mater, Toms River High School South! Thank you to Superintendent of Toms River Schools, Michael Citta for the invitation. Congratulations to all the graduates! In the words of P. David Correll, “Once an Indian,...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: KRISPY KREME DONUTS – GET SOME FREE

Krispy Kreme Donuts is celebrating July 4th with patriotic donuts and below you will see how you can get them free. Krispy Kreme is selling donuts for the price of a gallon of gas, see details below. All offers are subject to Krispy Kreme’s policy and OCSN does not guarantee their full participation. Please check out their website www.krispykreme.com for further information.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: OC FAIR SCHEDULE IS RELEASED

It’s back!!! The fair runs from Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 through Sunday, July 17th, 2022. It takes place in Berkeley Township at the Robert J. Miller Air Park on Rt. 530. Tickets are $9 per person. Kids under 10 are free and you get free parking at the Robert J. Miller Air Park.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
OCSN SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT REGARDING OTHER “NEWS” PAGES CIRCULATING TRASH

Hello friends- we wanted to share a quick update here so everyone learns to contain themselves. As we stated before; Ocean County Scanner News is ONLY responsible for OCSN and Monmouth County Scanner News on Facebook and Instagram. MCSN is not currently active, so that means we focus our attention on OCSN right now. We do maintain a staff of 3-4 volunteers who post news for fun- along with 2 other actual interns who are training. Since we are volunteers- we make no profit from this news operation; and the minuscule income we earn based off advertising revenue (Google Ads) goes to paying the fees associated with our own web servers. We do all this for FUN- we acknowledge we are not a “professional” news outlet, but our information is always factual, timely & accurate. Those looking for proper news can check Asbury Park Press about 3 days later for the story. Our staff enjoys keeping the community informed about stories we hear on the scanner that are worthy, press releases, and other community events.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

