San Francisco’s GLBT Historical Society is about to get a little more Jewish. With an $8,500 grant from the S.F.-based Jewish Pride Fund, the GLBT Historical Society is digitizing primary sources on the history of Jewish LGBTQ life in the Bay Area. Though the archives already include a fair amount of content relating to Jewish life, this project will create a dedicated primary source set for existing and future materials.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO