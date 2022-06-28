ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Breaks 39-Year-Old Woman's Jaw in NYC Subway Attack: Cops

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are looking for a man they say walked up to a 39-year-old woman on a Queens subway over the weekend...

James Dimmock
1d ago

Men have lost all respect for our Nubian Queens. This, because of the lack of and absence of Male Role Models in the home that serve to guide and develop them as Sons needing that guidance.

太好了
1d ago

New York City.. What happened was not an anomaly, an aberration it was a misdemeanor with a citation and court appearance..If they get caught and if they show up and if they have the $$..Do the Math and subtract bail reform..

JustMyOpinion
1d ago

Adams was going to hold a press conference but he didn’t finish his drink yet and his song didn’t play.

