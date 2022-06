Some cats look so much alike that it’s hard to tell the difference between them. Two gray cats with a blue fur complexion that are often confused for one another are the Russian Blue Cat and the Chartreux Cat. These two animals have a lot in common in terms of their size and colors. Fortunately, we can parse these differences and show you what’s unique in the case of a Russian Blue Cat vs Chartreux Cat.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO