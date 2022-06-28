JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Lawrence “Hoover” Galloway, age 93, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was a United States WWII Navy Veteran serving as a Photographer on the USS Tarawa. He was employed by the United States Postal Service, retiring in...
ELIZABETHTON - Alean Lowe Cooper, 84, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in the Hermitage Health Care after an extended illness. She was born April 13, 1938 in Johnson County to the late William & Doxie Fritts Lowe. She was a graduate of Johnson County High School and East Tennessee State University. She received a Masters Degree in Early Child Hood Education in Georgia. Alean was a retired School Teacher having taught the 3rd grade at Oakcliff Elementary School in Doraville, Georgia. She was selected Teacher of the year in 1981 from Dekalb County, Georgia. She had lived in Elizabethton for a number of years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Elizabethton. Alean loved bowling, shopping and animals. She was preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers.
TELFORD - Stanley David Mott, age 66, of Telford, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Stanley was born November 8, 1955, in Fernandina Beach, Florida to the late Joel Mott and Jean Wells Mott. He served in the Air Force from 1973-1979. In...
Aaron James Hiscutt, our beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend passed away suddenly on Monday June 27, 2022. Aaron was born on July 23, 1997, in Kingsport, TN. He was born with CHARGE Syndrome, and some might say he had special needs. The word special does apply to Aaron. Aaron lighted up everyone’s day, each and every day of his life. Where one may think he was limited, it was quite the contrary! Growing up he played T-Ball, traveled, went to Young Life Family Camp, rode the waves at Hilton Head, played in the Sullivan South High School Band, participated in POP Arts, Access ETSU (would have been entering his second year), Supercats Bowling League, horseback riding at Small Miracles, Sparkle Squad at DBHS, Mafair Youth Group and much, much more. Aaron was a faithful member of Mafair United Methodist Church. Aaron changed lives for the better of everyone with whom he came in contact. It was once said to Aaron’s Dad, “maybe Aaron was not the one with the disability, maybe it is us!”
JOHNSON CITY - Pierce Loyd Barley of Johnson City entered into rest at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center on June 28th surrounded by his family. Pierce, known as “Larry” to his friends, was born in Tobasco, New York on January 5th, 1936. He was a lifelong Baptist. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was retired from Heartland Express as a long-distance truck driver. He was fond of driving his Harley Davidson and playing practical jokes on his friends and family.
GRAY - Mrs. Minnie Mae McGhee, age 89, Gray, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City. Mrs. McGhee was born in Jonesborough, TN and the daughter of the late Joseph Landon & Bertha Mae Brackin Barnes. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Landon Barnes.
June 30, 1897: Exactly one hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune opined, “The State Centennial Exposition is booming right along and raking in lots and squares of the people’s ducats. The attendance is increasing from week to week and the interest has become national. It is a big show. With its Vanity Fair, its martial parades, its classic architecture, its restful lakes, its singing fountains, its bands of music, its thousands of beautiful women, and elaborate displays of the products of human toil and marvelous creations of inventive genius, it is daily attracting crowds from every part of the county. All roads lead to Nashville and every eye is fixed upon our fair and proud capitol city on her granite throne overlooking the placid bosom of the Cumberland. It is a mammoth advertisement of Tennessee. The observing visitor can not fail to be impressed with the refinement, aesthetic culture and enterprise of our people, the fertility of our fields, the variety of our productions and the boundlessness of our natural wealth.”
ERWIN - Christy Lea Hampton Hyder, age 54, Erwin, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 25, 2022, where she was embraced by her Lord and Savior, Jesus, and her precious mama. She passed away peacefully at the Johnson City Medical Center while her three boys were by her side, holding her hands. Christy lived most of her life in Erwin and she is the youngest daughter of Murrel Hampton and the late Barbara Gail Saltz Hampton, who passed away on May 9, 2020.
ELIZABETHTON - Norma Jean (Lee) Williams, age 84, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Norma was born in Claxton, Georgia to the late Luther and Vadna (Rushing) Lee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, whom she married in 1956, Glenn Ray Williams; her brothers, H.R. Lee, Russell Lee and Talmadge Lee; her sister, Beatrice Lee Hogue; cousins, aunts, uncles and three chosen sisters (her Tennessee family) the Hodge sisters, Wilma, Lois and Carol.
JOHNSON CITY - Timothy Keith Lyons, age 69, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Torrance, California, a son of the late Keith and Barbara Lyons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dwayne Lyons; father-in-law, Kenneth B. Weeks; and one brother-in-law, Phillip B. Weeks.
ERWIN - Kenneth Preston “Bull” Foster, age 82, of Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A native of Erwin, Bull is a son of the late Carl and Bessie Lee (Sheehan) Foster. He was a member of Trinity Free Will Baptist Church, where he served both in the choir and as a Deacon. Bull was employed by Nuclear Fuel Services as a Chemical Operator for more than 42 years. He was an avid woodworker and enjoyed fishing, singing and Bluegrass music. In addition to his parents, Bull is preceded in death by two brothers: Newman Dexter Foster and Reginald Foster; two sisters: Edna Templeton and Bobbie Scott; and one infant child.
On June 26th at 1:00 PM at the age of 91, C.L. (Clayton Lloyd) Greer peacefully entered his heavenly rest with family by his side after a period of several months of declining health. We are thankful he left us gently without suffering. He resided in Gray, TN but was previously a long-time resident of Elizabethton. He was born March 11, 1931 in the Burbank community of Roan Mountain, TN to John and Melissa Troutman Greer who preceded him in death. Also preceding him was his grandson, Joshua Milhorn; his daughter-in-law, Lisa Greer; sister, Ruth Greer; sister and brother-in-law, Florence and Norman Street; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray and Henrietta Greer and Robert and Cleo Miller Greer; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Gertie Carter Presley.
The big bang theory this weekend may be testing how many Independence Day celebrations you can attend in Southwest Virginia. Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton will host several Fourth of July events from Friday to Monday, with a range of celebrations, food, games and rockets’ red glare over the region this year.
We’re still days away from Independence Day, but the sound of fireworks purchased to commemorate the holiday is already echoing through many local neighborhoods. The noise from these pyrotechnics can result in anxiety and lost sleep for residents, as well as terrified pets and the remains of bottle rockets littering front lawns and the roofs of homes.
BLOUNTVILLE — A 20-minute discussion/debate over a resolution proposing $1,000 county-funded scholarships for the next Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County went from something simple to something complicated and ended with the sponsor rolling the issue to next month. The simple-to-complicated description paraphrases County Attorney Dan Street as commissioner...
JOHNSON CITY - Linda Louise Fagan, 67, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Linda was born in Johnson City to the late John Daniel and Mildred Louise Chatman. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by:...
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. "Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: and being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross." (Philippians 2:5-8)
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has named David Bryant as dean for the Division of Health Professions. He had served as the division’s interim dean since 2019. Bryant’s call to emergency medicine grew from a young age. He grew up in the business, you might say. His...
News from the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter this week got puppy tails wagging and kittens purring. Press Staff Writer Sarah Owens reported that the shelter, with a 95% live release rate in 2021 for the animals brought into the facility, qualified as a no-kill shelter. The local shelter’s...
ROGERSVILLE — Five East Tennessee judges attended the Hawkins County Commission meeting to present a proposal for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center and ask the county to contribute its Baby Doe money to help fund the facility. At Monday's commission meeting, Circuit Court Judge Alex Pearson from the...
Comments / 0