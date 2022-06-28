ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Sunny Spaces Art Contest

By Community News Releases
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a part of the City’s 25th anniversary, we want to shed light on our talented local artists. Our Sunny Spaces Art Contest gives local artists the opportunity to have a lasting impact on our community. Artists will either paint or hand draw an original 8” x 8” piece, incorporating our...

Summer Camp Returns to Miami Seaquarium

Summer has officially arrived and parents are looking for exciting and innovative ways to keep their children engaged in education outside the classroom. For the first time since the pandemic, Seaside Eco-Adventure (S.E.A.) Camp at Miami Seaquarium is back. Each camp is for one week and offers students from kindergarten to high school the opportunity to learn about science, conservation, activities, exploration, and all of the animals at the Miami Seaquarium!
MIAMI, FL
Village artist Jorge Ballará’s painting reflects local flora

Palmetto Bay resident and artist Jorge Ballará has lived in the village for the past seven years, but his first time exhibiting in the area was during a special art event called “Beyond the Woods” at Pinecrest Gardens on Saturday, June 11. Ballará chose his three-panel triptych,...
PALMETTO BAY, FL
Future Hits Up Little Havana For "Holy Ghost" Visual

Future is one of the most influential artists in the game right now and at 38 years old, he continues to showcase just how talented he really is. His latest album I Never Liked You was a massive success and it features some of his stickiest hooks to date. There are plenty of great songs to choose from on the album, with one of them being the track "Holy Ghost." It's a song with aggressive production that allows Future to shine and offer up equally aggressive flows and catchy lines.
MIAMI, FL
Ballet at the Park brings classic artworks to life

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Seminole Theatre in Homestead recently was the site of spectacle and the collaboration of art and dance during a performance of “Art in Motion.”. The partnership was that of Vilma Borbolla, founder and director of the Ballet at the Park Dance Company, and Venezuelan...
HOMESTEAD, FL
HaSalon Miami Launching New Summer Series!

HaSalon Miami is pleased to announce the highly-anticipated launch of HaSalon Miami’s brand-new Summer Series specially curated by Chef Eyal Shani. HaSalon Miami has put together an experiential four-course, prix fixe menu well-equipped with the celebrated Mediterranean flavors and ingredients of HaSalon. Now through Labor Day, the Summer Series menu will be offered at $68 per person and will be made available in the first seating between 6 – 7:30PM. Guests can expect HaSalon’s signature and eclectic flavors through seasonal favorites such as the Beetroot Carpaccio, the Grilled Fish with Salat Aravi, and more! When you visit, expect to experience some of the finest Mediterranean cuisines in the world and the energetic, irresistible vibe that makes HaSalon a restaurant like no other. Reservations can be made at: https://resy.com/cities/mia/hasalon-miami.
MIAMI, FL
SOUTH FLORIDA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CELEBRATES 25TH ANNIVERSARY WITH 2022/23 SEASON INCLUDING FIVE CONCERTS AND HANDEL’S MESSIAH New World Center Announced as New Home for Miami Masterworks Concerts; Subscriptions On Sale, Now, for Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Key West Seasons

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO), led by Sebrina María Alfonso, is proud to announce its 25th anniversary 2022/23 season featuring five Masterworks concerts and Handel’s glorious holiday masterpiece Messiah. In this milestone year, SFSO has also announced its new Miami home at the Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall at the New World Center (500 17th Street in Miami Beach). Season subscriptions are on sale, now for the Broward Season at The Parker, opening on November 9; Miami Season, opening on November 10; and Key West Season at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, opening on January 28.
MIAMI, FL
A Letter from the Chairman of the Board, Aaron Tandy

I wanted to thank everyone who attended and helped make our Gala a huge success. Despite the storm that led up to the event, the clouds cleared right before we opened the doors and I’m so glad we were able to finally have it after two cancellations due to Covid-19. I want to thank the honorees and our Vice Chairs Alfredo Gonzalez, Seth Feuer and Rich Segal for helping with planning the event. We were also able to raise thousands of dollars that were given to the Global Empowerment Mission, led by Michael Capponi a Gala honoree, for Ukrainian Relief efforts. It felt really good to get together, raise money for good causes and dance the night away.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
City Theatre and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County present Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds

Arrangements, Orchestrations, Additional Music and Lyrics by John L. Cornelius, II. This jammin’ musical shares the legendary reggae artist’s message of peace and love with a new generation of songbirds!. Wednesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. – Opening Night. Through Saturday, July 9. Tickets: $20 (children up...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Entertainment
Visual Art
Arts
Construction of Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel Set to Begin This Summer

Arquitectonica-designed, 800-room hotel is expected to open in 2025 – With construction set to begin this summer on the Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel, the city’s convention center campus will continue to evolve into one of the most sought-after meeting and convention destinations in the world. Designed by Arquitectonica, the 800-room hotel will enhance Miami Beach’s Convention Center District with new public spaces, improved connectivity, and privately-funded infrastructure and resiliency upgrades. The project will create an estimated 1,909 on-site construction jobs, 724 full-time jobs and 225 indirect jobs.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
INTRODUCTION TO OUR COMMUNITY AMBASSADOR PANEL

In response to a suggestion made by Michael Bentolila when elevated to the position as Chief of the Aventura Police, the Department’s Community Advisory Panel was renamed the Community Ambassador Panel (CAP). While the mission of this volunteer team of residents did not functionally change, the new title more accurately reflects its overall effort to build and strengthen trust between the Aventura Police Department and the residents of the community. To achieve and reinforce that goal, the CAP sponsors and manages various events and outreach programs which serve to create and foster the bond between the citizens of the City of Aventura and the men and women of the police force who serve them.
Hang Out in Florida’s Most LGBTQIA+ Friendly Small Town

If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
FLORIDA STATE
ICONIC Workspaces provides flexible professional workspace solutions

Conveniently located in the luxurious Aventura ParkSquare Signature offices building, ICONIC Workspaces provide flexible professional workspace solutions with state-of-the-art executive offices, conference rooms, coworking space, flexible remote office memberships and secretarial services to accommodate all business needs. Surrounded by a diverse selection of restaurants, hotels, gyms and beauty spas, ICONIC Workspaces offer four beautiful conference rooms with a capacity from 4 to 50 people and a training room with a capacity for up to 30 people. The conference rooms can be reserved by the hour or for the entire day.
AVENTURA, FL
The Original Hot Dog Factory Comes to Miami

The hot dog restaurant known for its cameos on Bravo TV's Real Housewives of Atlanta has made its way to Miami. On July 11, the Original Hot Dog Factory will open its first Florida location just in time to celebrate National Hot Dog Month. The Original Hot Dog Factory opened...
MIAMI, FL
Dining: Summer deals include happy hours worth toasting

Pink Poodles, with vodka and pomegranate, and mojitos are offered at Corvina. Photo provided by Svetlana Davis. The summer doldrums are about to hit, with no holidays or formal excuses to party. Since people lucky enough to have Northern retreats have fled the heat, it’s left to the locals to...
BOCA RATON, FL

