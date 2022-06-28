ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecomb, ME

Tammy L. Chubbuck

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTammy Lynn Chubbuck, 57, died June 27, 2022 at her home in Edgecomb surrounded by her loving family. Tammy was born Sept. 15, 1964 in Boothbay Harbor to Francis Arsenault and Ozelie (Peters) Arsenault. Tammy grew up in Boothbay Harbor and graduated from Boothbay Region High School in the class of...

The Boneheads at THE LINCOLN HOME July 14 to Celebrate 95th BIRTHDAY

Help Us Celebrate 95 years of serving seniors and our Lincoln County community! On July 14, from 6 - 8:30pm, The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. Orville Lee will be our opening act. Delicious offerings from The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase. Our Outdoor Music Events bring community, visitors, old friends, new friends, residents and families together for an amazing evening. Last year, this was a sell out! Bring your lawn chairs.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Windjammers for Wee Mateys

Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library held its annual Windjammers for Wee Mateys June 28. The event provided games and activities for children gathered in Boothbay Harbor for the week-long celebration. BHML Executive Director Joanna Breen said the event was a hit with a steady stream of kids and families. “I brought...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Democrats to host annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) will host its annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake Sunday, Aug. 7 from noon to 3 p.m under the big tent at Cider Hill Farm, 785 Main St. in Waldoboro. This will be the fifth year the event will be hosted at the pastoral site, which is generously provided by Jeff Hurd of The Narrows Tavern in Waldoboro, who will also cater the bake.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Got bookmarks? It’s time for Books In Boothbay

Attention book lovers: Your summer event is literally around the corner! That’s right, Books In Boothbay returns on Saturday, July 9 at Boothbay Railway Village Museum, 586 Wiscasset Road/Route 27 in Boothbay. And as you may remember, admission is free. The event has two sessions again this year: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., and will have 20 Maine authors and their latest works.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Thursday morning Labyrinth Walk July 14 in Edgecomb

Labyrinth walking is an ancient practice used by many different faiths for spiritual centering, contemplation, and prayer. When entering the path of a labyrinth the recommendation is to walk slowly while quieting your mind and focusing on a spiritual question or prayer. The labyrinth’s pathway is unicursal meaning there is only one path to the center and back out. The path twists and turns back on itself many times before reaching the center. When you reach the center there is only one way back out making it possible for your mind to focus on meditation or prayer. As a form of active meditation labyrinth walking has many benefits and provides a unique spiritual experience.
EDGECOMB, ME
Bake sale at Ames July 9 for Set for Success

Wiscasset Feed Our Scholars (FOS) is busy procuring school supplies that will help the Wiscasset Elementary School (WES) children be ready for a successful start to the 2022-23 school year. To that end, the group is planning a bake sale on Saturday, July 9 from 7:30 to 1:30, at Ames Supply in Wiscasset. When going to Ames for those weekend project needs, stop by the Feed Our Scholars table to buy some delicious goodies baked by local supporters of Set For Success (S4S).
WISCASSET, ME
White’s Island discussion to continue

Residents filled the conference room at Wiscasset Community Center Tuesday evening, June 28 to see plans for developing White’s Island into a recreational area, including replacing the footbridges that provided access to it. A Parks and Recreation committee had brought the project forward a few months ago during review of the 2022-2023 town budget.
WISCASSET, ME
Meet Our 2022 Summer Intern

Colby Mank of Union is Allen Insurance and Financial's 2022 summer intern. Mank is a senior finance major at Thomas College in Waterville. He plans to graduate in December. Allen Insurance and Financial's summer internship program creates the opportunity to learn about each of the company's insurance and financial planning departments.
WATERVILLE, ME
BHML part of Janet Reit’s weekly routine

Born and raised in Littleton, Massachusetts, this week's library patron Janet Reit enjoys spending some of her free time at Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library. Her family had a summer home in Boothbay so growing up Reit always felt like Maine was her second home. And Reit has always used the library as much as she needed.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Mary A. Sprague

Mary Anne Sprague, born May 11, 1942, died peacefully at her Windsor home on June 24, 2022. A 1960 graduate of Morse High School and Bath native, Mary Anne loved sharing stories about the area in “the old days” and often regaled her family with tales of local legends and childhood adventures. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren and often remarked that her kids were her “whole life.” She loved to host family gatherings (creating core memories for all of us with pool parties in the ’90s that lasted all day and late into the night) and enjoyed family road trips to magical places like Walt Disney World and Area 51. She took great pleasure in the little things in life — a good cup of Sanka every morning with her toast, skunking her husband at cribbage, eating rock crabs, and making fudge and potato salad for her grandson, David, with whom she always shared an especially deep connection. She also loved thinking about and talking about life’s great mysteries, and one of her favorite things to do was to stay up late debating religion and philosophy with her son. She was famous for her long phone calls that often hit the three hour mark and always covered a wide range of unexpected topics - their absence is already very deeply felt. Mom taught all of us important life lessons that we will carry with us forever: keep it simple, be quick to laugh, keep them guessing, and always blow on the dice before you roll them.
WINDSOR, ME
Gravel road maintenance certification course July 21 in Boothbay

Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District and Maine DEP are co-sponsoring a four-hour classroom and field event hosted by Boothbay Region Water District on Thursday, July 21 at the Boothbay Town Hall on 7 Corey Lane. The training will be held from 8 a.m. to noon and includes a morning refreshments and materials.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Windjammer Days, part 2

There is an old saying, “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.” It seems that is a statement I may have heard from my grandmother of Irish ancestors when referring to the “Lightning Glider” sled I had versus the “Lightning Glider” sled I desired! I was a sledding maniac as a kid. Problem was, I crashed a lot. My grandmother recommended restraint, but I preferred something sleeker and faster. I settled for the bird in hand, despite design flaws and patchwork repairs. And, multiple hidden ice patches and formidable tree obstacles along the way.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Dennis H. Foley

Dennis H. Foley, 75, of Wenham, Massachusetts and Southport passed away in his home on June 22, 2022 following a lengthy illness. He was the beloved husband of Diane C. (Knowlton) Foley with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Salem, Massachusetts on Nov. 2, 1946, he was...
SOUTHPORT, ME
Deck Bar & Grill – OPEN – 11:30AM-8:00PM - DAILY!

Just off Boothbay Harbor’s beaten path sits Linekin Bay Resort’s premier waterfront restaurant, The Deck Bar & Grill. We focus on Maine’s traditions, from preserving our wooded water view cabins to the fresh local flavors you taste in our food. We provide the best of what this region has to offer with creative, healthy and traditional Maine dishes.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Read the book; see the movie ...

“Where the Crawdads Sing” – One time only special screening with post-movie discussion—Sunday, July 24 at 2 p.m. at the Harbor Theater, Boothbay Harbor. If you are like me, when Hollywood takes one of your favorite books and makes it into a movie, your mind begins to generate both excitement and concerns. Are they going to honor the story that the author has put down on paper or are they going to create something that strays so far that it is unrecognizable? Who will they cast as the characters? How will they “get the feel” of the setting and the story that are a large part of making the book so successful? In short, I always worry, “Are they going to screw it up?” And once I have seen that movie, more than anything, I want to find other folks who saw it, and see if the answers to their questions are the same as mine.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Blessing of the Fleet

Thirty-five commercial boats passed by the Boothbay Harbor fish pier on Atlantic Avenue to be blessed during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony on Sunday afternoon, June 26. The event was one of three events scheduled on the opening day of the 60th Windjammer Days festival. Deacon Tom Blatz of...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
UMF announces dean’s list

The following local students were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Maine at Farmington. Wiscasset: Eliza Paradis, High Honors; Gage Varian, Honors; Maria West, Honors. UMF maintains a dean’s list each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing...
BOOTHBAY, ME
‘Wiscasset Homes on Tour’ highlights style and history July 9

A fine collection of Wiscasset area homes, along with an artist’s studio and a well-preserved historical building, are featured on “Wiscasset Homes on Tour” on Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour-goers will also enjoy music and refreshments at selected sites. One of the tour’s...
WISCASSET, ME
June 29 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Five arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 240 calls for service for the period of June 21 to June 28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4968 calls for service. Joseph Eno, 18, of Brunswick was issued a summons June 8 for Minor Consuming Liquor, on Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro, by Deputy Ethan Burns.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

