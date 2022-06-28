ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

Local Author Reads Book At NAPL

iBerkshires.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Local Author Maureen Callahan Smith will read from "Grace Street: A Sister's Memoir of Grief & Gratitude" Wednesday, June 29, 6 pm at the North Adams Public Library. In "Grace Street: A Sister's Memoir of Grief & Gratitude," licensed social worker Maureen Callahan Smith...

www.iberkshires.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

Misty Shares Some Precious Memories With Berkshire Residents

This weekend, we are proud to welcome actress Misty Rowe as she will will check in on the Saturday Morning edition of "Let's Talk". The chat will air at a special time at 10:05 immediately following The Trading Post as she will discuss her autobiography entitled "Misty's Memories" The book was authored by Scot England. Reports show this literary effort which also contains an assortment of memorable moments from her show business career is enjoying robust sales nationwide.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Local fixture of the Berkshires’ music culture amplifies his commitment to the community

Pittsfield — At its most basic level, Andy Wrba’s career in the local music industry can be distilled to a trio of integral ingredients—all of which stem from his role as a bass guitar player. Whether residents of the 413 know him as a member of Barefoot Truth, a teacher at The Darrow School, or music director at Mill Town Capital, he’s striking the very same chord despite wearing very different hats. “I can certainly play by myself for a while, but my role [on bass] is bridging the rhythms of the drums to the harmony of the piano,” Wrba told The Edge, adding that, “it’s all about collaboration and communication.” Plus community. Last week, he took to the stage at Bousquet Mountain (in a Barefoot Truth reunion show, their first performance since 2015); the event kicked off the Bousquet Summer Concert Series, which will continue on Thursday evenings throughout the summer—featuring a lineup hand-picked by Wrba.
Live 95.9

Outdoor Movies are Back in The Berkshires for Summer 2022

A favorite summer pastime of outdoor movies in the Berkshires is back for the 2022 season. The Parks and Recreation Department in the City of Pittsfield has announced that the outdoor summer movies series at Clapp Park will return this July. Family-friendly movies will be shown on select Friday nights...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

LOOK: Famous Actor Spotted in the Berkshires Over the Weekend (photo)

As mentioned in previous articles, it seems like everyone wants to be included in everything Berkshire County has to offer. I don't have to tell you about all of the cultural and natural attractions that flood our county from Great Barrington, Pittsfield, North Adams, Williamstown, and everywhere in between. Not to mention every season gives people a reason to visit the Berkshires year-round.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Adams, MA
Entertainment
City
North Adams, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
NEWS10 ABC

Rotterdam musician rising on the country charts

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At only 18, David Tomasek—aka “David J”—already has millions of streams on Spotify. Music was a passion that he discovered four years ago when a movie changed his life. Playing sports was David’s passion growing up but that all changed when he watched the Justin Bieber movie “Never Say Never.” He […]
ROTTERDAM, NY
iBerkshires.com

Belanger Film Screens Tuesday Evening in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Mass. -- The Baseball in the Berkshires museum Tuesday evening will offer a free screening of "Belanger: Big Time Ball Player - Small Town Story" at the Cheshire Community Center. The 70-minute film chronicles the career of Pittsfield native Mark Belanger, an eight-time Gold Glove Award winner with the...
CHESHIRE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Annual Subaru Raffle to Benefit Homeless Animals

PITTSFIELD, Mass.— Haddad Subaru and Berkshire Humane Society partner for the 10th Year annual "Choose Your Subaru" car raffle. One winner will have their choice of a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Limited, Forester Premium or Outback Premium with a value up to $33,000. "Everyone knows about Berkshire Humane Society, but...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Bidwell House Museum's Second Summer History Talk

MONTEREY, Mass. — Bidwell House Museum will be having its second history talk of the summer "Murder and Mercy on the Susquehanna: Captain Civility of Conestoga Teaches Pennsylvania Colonists New Principles of Justice" at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Tyringham Union Church with a Zoom option. Pulitzer...
MONTEREY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Paul George
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Commission Keeps Key West Limits; Tables Fiesta Permit

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The restrictions placed on Key West Lounge after a shooting outside the bar in February will remain in place at least until next week. The License Commission on Tuesday held a three-month review of the conditions put in place on March 8: the bar had to close by 1 a.m. and had to have a trained doorman on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Updated Schedule for Pittsfield Line Painting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Line painting is now scheduled for North Street in downtown Pittsfield beginning Tuesday, June 28, through Thursday, June 30. The work will begin by Park Square and continue up to Berkshire Medical Center. The change is due to an equipment issue. The painting will also include...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Thrillist

7 Reasons to Drive to Manchester, VT

When thinking of Vermont, a few things might come to mind: the Northeast Kingdom, maple syrup, Senator Bernie Sanders, and the Ben & Jerry’s factory. However, America’s 14th state also consists of towns that combine beautiful landscapes with history, nature, arts, and food—and Manchester in Southern Vermont is just one of our many favorites.
MANCHESTER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maureen Callahan#Carson Kelly#Irish Twins#Napl#Kindle#Dana Farber Cancer Center
iBerkshires.com

Tyer Announces Final Round of ARPA Community Awards

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Mayor Linda Tyer has announced the last of the city's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) community awards to 19 organizations totaling $2.9 million. "When Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act, it emphasized the importance of investing in post-pandemic recovery, especially for people who had been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," Tyer explained at a press conference in the council chambers on Wednesday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Rotary Wins NBIYB Title

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Rotary beat H.A. George on Monday night at Fallon Field in the Northern Berkshire Independent Youth Baseball Championship Game. The Rotary team was coached by Jim Barrett and Eric Valliers and included: Alex Carrigan, Chase George, Ethan Thoresen, Hayden Barrett, Hunter Lancto, Jayden Dean, Joshua Field, Leighton Grant, Parker Kennedy, Paul George and Ryder Lefebvre.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, June 28

Today's five things to know include an overnight fire at the Stewart's in Amsterdam, a Pittsfield man pleading guilty to assaulting police in the January 6 capitol riot, and the continuation of a trial for the man accused of killing a Troy child.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
iBerkshires.com

SVMC Named as Efficiency Vermont 'Energy Leader'

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC), has been named as an "Energy Leader" by Efficiency Vermont. The organization honored seven large commercial and industrial customers with the award at the end of last year. "SVMC's investment in energy efficiency and...
BENNINGTON, VT
theberkshireedge.com

REASON GONE MAD: The history of Great Barrington’s first roundabout

Editor’s note: The following column takes place sometime in the distant future. Not long ago, one of my great-great-grandchildren asked me, as the last remaining local who was alive at the time, how people reacted to the construction of Great Barrington’s first traffic roundabout in 2022. And while my blessed life of 105 years, and counting, has been filled with many otherwise memorable things that I’ve since forgotten, there was never a chance I wouldn’t remember every detail of The Great Roundabout War of 2022 to 2024. And that is not just because the story was memorialized in prolific local historian Bernard Drew’s six-volume, 1,700-page, detail-rich epic, “Rage and Roundabouts: The Battle of Routes 7, 23, and 41,” which became a popular film starring Tom Cruise and that featured Drew in a legendary, scene-stealing cameo filmed at Mason Library.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy