West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has announced the addition of goalkeeper Mackenzie Smith to the 2022 roster. “We are excited welcome Mackenzie, along with the rest of our 2022 recruiting class, to Morgantown in the fall,” Izzo-Brown said. “She will be a quality addition to our goalkeeping unit, as well as the team as a whole. I’m looking forward to the impact she will be able to make for the upcoming season.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO