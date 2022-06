NEW YORK - The cemetery of an historic Flatbush church was vandalized early Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.Surveillance video of the incident, provided by the Reformed Protestant Dutch Church of Flatbush, shows a person walking around the gravestones. Their behavior is strange, as they're seen jumping, toppling over, and stumbling around. Suddenly, they're seen on-camera kicking the tombstones to the ground. De Lafayette Awkward, pastor of the house of worship, says he's struggling to understand why someone would do this. "Nobody in their right mind would just vandalize a cemetery," he says.Some of the graves at this church date back to...

