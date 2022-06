RESERVE — During the most recent STEM Saturday held on June 25 at REGALA Gymnasium in Reserve, kindergarten through second grade scholars in St. John the Baptist Parish had the opportunity to build and test their own paper plate boats. Meanwhile, third through 12th grade scholars built and tested their own swamp boats. The event was designed to teach participants the characteristics of an object that allows it to float. Students also learned how the weight of an object can affect its ability to float.

