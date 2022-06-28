ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO COOKS: Chef Chapin’s hot link and shrimp skewers with blueberry mango drizzle

By Katey Roshetko
KOLO TV Reno
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Clean up is easy with this one-pan recipe from Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin. The shrimp and sausage skewers have heat from spicy peppers and sweetness from the fruit for a...

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 0

 

thefallonpost.org

Roger Diedrichsen Sells Pizza Barn to New Owners

Party at the Barn on June 29, at 6 p.m. As most of you know Roger has sold the Pizza Barn, and his last official day will be Thursday, June 30. The staff of Pizza Barn would like the community to help them celebrate Roger and his love for, and commitment to this community for the last 44 years. A celebration in his honor will be held at the Pizza Barn, also known as the ZZA Barn on Wednesday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m. We would like to get a picture of Roger with as many past and present employees as possible that evening. There will be a gift for Roger with a card that we would like the employees to sign, and a gift and card from friends, family, and colleagues to sign as well.
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Summer reading challenge underway

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Library is getting creative with a program called “Oceans of Possibilities.”. Library staff transformed the inside of the building into an underwater reading haven with coral reefs, orca, blue whales, and manta rays swimming overhead. This is also a community challenge...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Food bank running short on supplies, asking for donations

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A look around the warehouse of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada just off USA Parkway in Storey County shows that many of their shelves are empty. Marketing director Jocelyn Lantrip says there are a variety of reasons for the shortage which impacts the 115,000 people they help every month.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

The Drip of Drey

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Let’s call it ‘The Drip of Drey.’. “It does give me some exposure in a way,” said Reno Aces pitcher Drey Jameson of his extensive shoe collection. Jameson’s shoe obsession goes all the way back to seventh grade. A pair his mom bought...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

The Road Ahead with RTC: Transportation Options to Star Spangled Sparks

Sponsored: It’s almost time to celebrate America’s freedom with a fireworks show at the Nugget! This year, the Star Spangled Sparks event and fireworks show will be held on Monday, July 4. But keep in mind that parking can be a challenge in and around Victorian Square, especially during special events.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

TMWA program helps curb wasteful water use

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a program that operates during the summer months, in conjunction with Truckee Meadows Water Authority’s ongoing conservation initiatives. The Conservation Consultants Program, also known as the Water Watchers Program is aimed at helping the community understand ways to conserve water. “We’re out and...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Note-Able Music Therapy Services excited to move into bigger space to help more students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Note-Able Music Therapy Services is seeing such a big need in their community that they are getting ready to move into an even bigger space at the end of the week. The Reno-based music nonprofit offers music therapy for people of all abilities. They recently purchased a new building that will allow it to serve an estimated 5000 constituents by the year 2026.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Missing backpacker found deceased (Updated)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A hiker, Jia Huang, 32, who was reported missing on Tuesday near Aloha Lake was found on Wednesday deceased in a body of water by El Dorado County Search and Rescue. A Facebook post from his sister, Lai Wong, who reached out to the...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Registration open for Microsoft Reno’s free DigiGirlz Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Welcoming more women into the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. Microsoft Reno is gearing up for its annual DigiGirlz Day!. It’s a free, one day program for high school girls, ages 14 to 18. The company lost a few years due to covid, so next month is the first time in two years to resume this summer event. There will be workshops on STEAM, fun learning and networking as well.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Humane Society shelters filling up

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staff at the Carson City Humane Society shelter say for the past three months they’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs and cats being dropped off at the door. Some owners say it’s due to inflated living prices and others are letting go...
generalaviationnews.com

28 new pilots certified to race at Reno

The Reno Air Race Association‘s annual Pylon Racing Seminar broke some records in 2022. The seminar, traditionally held in June, is where rookies go to get certified to race at Reno, association officials explained. In the 2022 seminar, a record-breaking 28 students received their new certification to participate in...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Staying safe this Fourth of July

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As we approach Independence Day, officials want to remind the community that fireworks are illegal in Reno and it doesn’t take much to accidentally spark a fire this season. Capt. John Beck with the Reno Fire Department visited KOLO 8 to talk about the amnesty program for getting rid of fireworks and how to safely celebrate this holiday.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake wind advisory Tuesday afternoon for Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Strong winds are expected Tuesday afternoon making conditions less than ideal to be on Lake Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 1 p.m. and lasts for six hours. Southwest winds are expected to...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Are you prepared for a wildfire?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With wildfire season upon us, now is the time to prepare. Betsy Morse with the Red Cross visited KOLO to offer tips on how to come up with an evacuation plan, what to discuss with your family and what to include in an emergency kit.
KOLO TV Reno

Two firefighters injured in Smithridge Dr. fire

Truckee Meadows Water Authority Water Watchers Program. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Note-Able Music Therapy Services moves into new building. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival. Updated: 10...
TRUCKEE, CA

