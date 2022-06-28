ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

No bond for man accused in Liberty shootout

By Patty Coller, Joe Gorman
 1 day ago

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man indicted in a shooting at an intersection in Liberty was arraigned on Tuesday.

Kevin Mallard was ordered to be held without bond on charges of attempted murder with firearm specifications; inducing panic, also with a firearm specification; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle; and carrying concealed weapons.

Suspect in West Side murder taken into custody

Mallard is accused of a June 10 shooting at Belmont Avenue and East Liberty Street in Liberty that injured Zachary Woods, 20, and a shootout with police that followed.

The investigation into his shootout with police is being handled by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The indictment said Mallard walked up to Woods, put a gun to his head and shot him. Woods lost both eyes and his nose because of the shooting, the indictment said. The indictment said Mallard put the gun back on his waistband after shooting Woods and drove off.

Before Mallard could be taken into custody, investigators say he got in a shootout with three officers and was wounded. He was released from St. Elizabeth Health Center a few days after he was wounded and booked into the Mahoning County jail where he remains.

Woods is expected to recover.

