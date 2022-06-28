ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bridge projects to close S.R. 250 in Jefferson County

By INDOT PRESS RELEASE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind.— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to close S.R. 250 in early July to complete two bridge deck overlay projects in Jefferson County. On or after Thursday, July...

Boil Water Advisory for Michigan Rd area

Ryker's Ridge Water Company has issued a Boil Water Advisory for the Michigan Road, 350 North, and South Graham Road areas. For the next 48-hours (starting today 6/29/22) For best results, try to avoid laundry during the advisory, if you use water for consumption, dishes or cooking...boil for minimum 5 minutes before use.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLKY.com

Jefferson Memorial Forest closing portion of park early in response to continuous vandalism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors of the Jefferson Memorial Forest's Horine Reservation said it's been a busy few weeks around the area. "I mean, cars are coming all hours of the night," said Bill Casey, a neighbor to the reservation. "When they come the headlights shine right into my window. And sometimes they're really loud cars, like they have their music turned up."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
shelbycountypost.com

Mobile home park sitting in way of proposed industrial park project

Shelbyville’s Common Council will make the final decision on whether the annexation of approximately 33 acres on the city’s east side happens for Genesis Property Development. The Shelbyville-based developer is working with a client to purchase the land, which is mostly farm land, for the creation of an...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
953wiki.com

Two Men Behind After Jumping Locked Gate At River Business

June 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 AM Madison Police responded to a report of several male subjects climbing over the gate at the Lighthouse Restaurant. Upon arrival, officers observed several males on the business side of the Lighthouse's locked gate. Officers gave verbal instructions for the men to return to the gate, for investigative purposes, however they refused.
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

2 arrested after boat chase in Madison, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were arrested after a boat chase in Madison, Indiana. Police arrested brothers Stephan and Evan Meyer, both in their 40s. On Saturday at 2 a.m., Madison police said several men were climbing over the gate at the Lighthouse Restaurant. Officers followed and arrested Evan...
MADISON, IN
WRBI Radio

New ISP trooper, Lawrenceburg native assigned to Pendleton Post

PENDLETON, IN — A Lawrenceburg native who graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy on June 16 has been assigned to the ISP-Pendleton Post. 23-year-old Avery Weisbrodt is a 2016 graduate of Lawrenceburg High School. After graduating from LHS, Weisbrodt joined the U.S. Army and spent five...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Crews working clear debris from an accident on 5th Street

BEDFORD – The west lane of 5th Street is currently closed as crews work to remove a railroad crossing light from the middle of the roadway. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Bedford Police officers are on the scene. Currently, only the west lane of traffic is closed. It...
BEDFORD, IN
953wiki.com

Thursday Telegraph Hill To Shutdown for Tree Trimming

Thursday June 30, 2022, Telegraph Hill will be shut down for tree trimming and road maintenance between 8-2:30. If you have questions, please contact the Madison Street Department. EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. Mother Goose on the Loose!
MADISON, IN
953wiki.com

New Primary Care Clinic Opening in Vevay

An open house and ribbon cutting ceremony have been scheduled. (Vevay, Ind.) – A new primary care clinic is opening in Vevay. Community Mental Health Center, Inc. announced the opening of the Harmony Health Primary Care at their current CMHC office (1037 W. Main Street) near Switzerland County Schools.
VEVAY, IN
953wiki.com

ANDREW FORRESTER NAMED AS EXECUTIVE TOURISM DIRECTOR VISIT MADISON INC

MADISON (Jefferson County), Ind. - June 27, 2022. Andrew Forrester has been hired as the new executive tourism director of Visit Madison, Inc. (VMI), the destination marketing & management organization for the City of Madison and Jefferson County area. Andrew Forrester is currently Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for Indiana Governor...
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

Oldham County to change start times for middle and high schools

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students attending middle and high shcools in Oldham County will find the school day starting and ending 15 minutes later in the upcoming school year. When the 2022/2023 school year begins in August, the school day for middle and high school students will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Authorities re-open 51-year-old southern Indiana cold case, families thankful for possibility of more answers

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is re-opening a cold case that has left a town shrouded with questions for over 50 years. It was Dec. 18, 1971, when anyone would ever see 16-year-old Michael Sewell, 17-year-old Stanley Robison and 19-year-old Jerry Autry alive when the teens went to a cabin on Robison's family farm in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
meadecountyky.com

BOLO: Stolen vehicle & two possible suspects

At 1:54PM on 06/28/2022 the Meade County Sheriff's Department released the following BOLO to the public:. On Saturday, 25 June 2022, Deputies were called to a theft of a vehicle at Dodge's Convenience Store in Muldraugh. The persons of interest entered the store and purchased multiple items prior to leaving. Upon exiting the business, the persons of interest observed a vehicle running in the parking lot and subsequently stole the vehicle traveling north on Dixie Highway towards Louisville, KY. The suspects stole a 2005 Ford F-250 FX4 4 Door White in color with a tan strip on the bottom bearing Kentucky License Plate 012YKF. Two stickers are on the rear window of the truck one is a "2nd Amendment" Sticker, and the other is a subdued target reading Group Therapy.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

2 shot on West Broadway in Chickasaw neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot in the 3400 block of West Broadway. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and a woman who had been grazed by a shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY

