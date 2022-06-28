ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester resident convicted in Lake Avenue murder

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2aVP_0gOmAh2O00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been convicted in the June 2020 murder of 22-year-old Jorge Luis Bonilla, Monroe County officials announced.

25-year-old Treyquan Davis was convicted Tuesday for murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Early in the morning of June 9, 2020, RPD says they responded to Strong Memorial Hospital following reports of a deceased individual with a gunshot wound to the face who had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Officers say they identified the victim as Bonilla, and, following a lengthy investigation by RPD and the New York State Division of Parole, arrested Davis for his participation in the homicide.

Rochester police make arrest in Lake Avenue murder case

At the time of the murder, Davis was on parole for a prior conviction of manslaughter in the first degree. Officials say that in 2012, Davis — 15 at the time — shot Alexander Marquez to death on Bauer Street, plead guilty to manslaughter, and was sentenced to 40 months in a juvenile detention facility.

Davis has been in custody since December 2, 2020, when he was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated after a car chase involving New York State Police.

Davis will be sentenced for the murder of Bonilla on August 3.

“Our community is facing a significant increase in violent crimes,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley stated in a press release. “It is imperative that we hold these violent offenders accountable. Treyquan Davis was on parole for a homicide when he participated in violently taking Jorge Luis Bonilla’s life. It is our hope that Mr. Bonilla’s family can find justice in today’s conviction.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Two Rochester residents charged for illegal fireworks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two residents were charged with the unlawful possession of fireworks by Rochester Police Department, authorities reported Wednesday. According to RPD, an unnamed 36-year old man and 36-year-old woman were selling “a quantity of illegal fireworks” in West Ridge Plaza on West Ridge Road.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Man shot on North Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police are investigating after a man was shot on North Clinton Avenue Wednesday evening. The call came in just before 6 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the upper body in a parking lot on North Clinton, near a corner store.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
WNBF News Radio 1290

Rochester Couple Arrested for Catalytic Converter Thefts

Authorities announced that a Rochester Couple was arrested this week in connection with the theft of 17 catalytic converters from Drivers Village Auto in Cicero, New York. New York state Police announced that Brittany Hollaert and Vasiliy Maksimchuk of Rochester, New York were arrested following an investigation into the theft of 17 catalytic converters from vehicles located at Driver's Village Auto located in Cicero, New York. State Police estimated that the damage caused by Hollaert and Maksimchuk to the vehicles is over $50,000. The press release also noted that both suspects were involved in several other similar thefts throughout the Rochester area as well.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man detained at large police scene on Ford Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man is in custody after a large police scene in downtown Rochester on Wednesday night. Several Rochester police officers surrounded a car at the intersection of Ford Street and Exchange Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Officers place one man in handcuffs.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#New York State Police#Violent Crime#Strong Memorial Hospital
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man receives Carnegie Medal for civilian heroism

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Carnegie Medal is North America's highest honor for civilian heroism. Sixteen recipients were chosen for this year's Carnegie Hero Fund Commission—including Rochester's very own Darnell Wilson. He was nominated for the actions he took during an attempted robbery at the People's Choice Kitchen restaurant...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Search underway to find nursing home for killer set to be paroled

Penfield, N.Y. — The search is underway to find a nursing home for convicted killer James Moore. Two months ago, Moore, 89, was granted parole for the 1962 murder and rape of 14-year-old Pamela Moss of Penfield. 13WHAM has learned Moore is bedridden in prison and is a recent...
PENFIELD, NY
FingerLakes1

Ontario man arrested on warrant for trespassing

An Ontario man was arrested following investigation into a disturbance. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s office arrested Luke J. Bentley, 45, of Ontario for trespassing. The charges stem from an investigation into a trespass back in 2021 following an arrest warrant issued for Bentley’s arrest....
ONTARIO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FingerLakes1

Sodus man charged with public lewdness

A Sodus man was arrested after a special investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wayne R. Conklin for public lewdness. Conklin committed a lewd act while in the common area of a residential facility while in the presence of other residents. He will...
SODUS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

UPDATE (2:00 PM) - The missing vulnerable adult alert for Donald Kinney has been cancelled. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WENY) -- Police are looking for Donald Kinney, an 82-year-old man who was last seen in a car driving in the Rochester-area. Kinney was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light tan shorts,...
ROCHESTER, NY
585mag.com

The mysterious case of Bobby Steeb

Rochester Police Officer Kevin Yandow was cruising patiently in his patrol car along Genesee Street, heading north from Genesee Valley Park toward Bull’s Head, windshield wipers slapping rhythmically. As he approached the corner of Genesee and Magnolia Streets, he was flagged down by two seventeen-year-old boys, William Sanders and Anthony Morgan.The police- man pulled over.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy