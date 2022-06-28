Rochester resident convicted in Lake Avenue murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been convicted in the June 2020 murder of 22-year-old Jorge Luis Bonilla, Monroe County officials announced.

25-year-old Treyquan Davis was convicted Tuesday for murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Early in the morning of June 9, 2020, RPD says they responded to Strong Memorial Hospital following reports of a deceased individual with a gunshot wound to the face who had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Officers say they identified the victim as Bonilla, and, following a lengthy investigation by RPD and the New York State Division of Parole, arrested Davis for his participation in the homicide.

At the time of the murder, Davis was on parole for a prior conviction of manslaughter in the first degree. Officials say that in 2012, Davis — 15 at the time — shot Alexander Marquez to death on Bauer Street, plead guilty to manslaughter, and was sentenced to 40 months in a juvenile detention facility.

Davis has been in custody since December 2, 2020, when he was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated after a car chase involving New York State Police.

Davis will be sentenced for the murder of Bonilla on August 3.

“Our community is facing a significant increase in violent crimes,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley stated in a press release. “It is imperative that we hold these violent offenders accountable. Treyquan Davis was on parole for a homicide when he participated in violently taking Jorge Luis Bonilla’s life. It is our hope that Mr. Bonilla’s family can find justice in today’s conviction.”

