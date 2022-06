It appears everyone’s ok following a scary accident involving a pick-up truck and a piece of farm machinery Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses say an older gentleman in a pickup truck was northbound on Route 1 near County Road 1225 North (better known as Old Pony Farm Road) when he came over the hill and didn’t see the tractor causing the accident. The pick-up was subsequently turned on it’s side following impact and the driver was trapped for a short time while emergency crews worked to free him. White County Sheriff’s personnel and Ambulance responded. We’ll have more details as they’re available.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO