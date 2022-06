SUMMERFEST IS BACK when it belongs – in June and July. But were the crowds back too after 2021’s low attendance rates? Summerfest doesn’t provide official attendance ratings at this point in the event, but we sent a reporter with years of Big Gig experience under his belt to get a feel for how it compared to last year’s September dates as well as the many years before.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO