Sweet City Ride

Did one lucky buyer really score a vintage Corvette Split-Window 1963 Coupe for $50? According to legend, they did. We dig into this story.
Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe may have a keen and savvy eye that earns him big returns for restored vintage items. But even he can make costly choices sometimes, and we learned that when he bought a 1954 Dodge tuck in lieu of walking away with thousands in profits. The...
The Ford Mustang is a car with parable history and performance. It's produced by an American manufacturer, but where is the Ford Mustang built? Let's find out.
Formed from humble beginnings in 1996, the American Motorcycle Trading Company started in a 6,000 sq. ft. facility in Dallas. They expanded quickly over the years, moving in 2003 to a start of the art facility of 27,000 sq. ft., and now newly moved to a brand new location in Bedford, Texas of over 40,000 sq. ft. The team of motorcycle experts in ready to help you buy, sell, or service your motorcycle, and operates to the highest standards in the industry. The selection of certified motorcycles offered are the cleanest and best value for the dollar you’re going to find.
1977 Porsche 911.Image via iStock. A 1977 Porsche 930 Turbo has been a mainstay in the lives of Paul Mudrick, a Bala Cynwyd investment banker, and his daughter, Lisa Cavanaugh, a software industry executive, who bonded over the car from the first moment it arrived in their garage over four decades ago, writes A.J. Baime for The Wall Street Journal.
