One year after five quarterbacks were drafted in the top 15, only one was selected in the first 73 picks of the 2022 NFL draft. Three others were drafted before the end of Round 3, and only two more came off the board before Round 7. It was certainly a down year for the quarterback class -- but that doesn't mean we won't see some rookies getting starts under center at some point during the 2022 season.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO