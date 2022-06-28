Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delta, Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Marquette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Delta, southeastern Marquette and Alger Counties through 400 AM EDT At 329 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Deerton to 8 miles north of Watson. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Munising, Grand Island, Miners Castle, Chapel Lake, Rapid River, Au Train, Chatham, Deerton, Trenary, Rock, U.S. 41 between Trenary and Rapid River, Skandia, Christmas, Forest Lake, Little Lake, Kiva, Diffin, Maplewood, Lathrop and Traunik. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
