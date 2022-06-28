ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delta, Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alger, Delta, Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 04:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Schoolcraft A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DELTA...NORTHWESTERN SCHOOLCRAFT AND SOUTH CENTRAL ALGER COUNTIES At 402 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Munising to 11 miles southeast of U.S. 41 between Trenary and Rapid River, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shingleton, Steuben, Isabella, Chicago Lake, Round Lake, Wetmore and Nahma Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alger, Delta, Schoolcraft by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Delta, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Marquette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Delta, southeastern Marquette and Alger Counties through 400 AM EDT At 329 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Deerton to 8 miles north of Watson. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Munising, Grand Island, Miners Castle, Chapel Lake, Rapid River, Au Train, Chatham, Deerton, Trenary, Rock, U.S. 41 between Trenary and Rapid River, Skandia, Christmas, Forest Lake, Little Lake, Kiva, Diffin, Maplewood, Lathrop and Traunik. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Luce, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 04:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Luce; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Luce and east central Schoolcraft Counties through 500 AM EDT At 431 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of M-28 between Shingleton and Seney to near M-94 between Steuben and Manistique. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newberry, McMillan, Germfask, Manistique Lake, M-94 between Steuben and Manistique, Blaney Park, Gulliver, Helmer and Dollarville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LUCE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...Through late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action and dangerous currents will lead to life threatening swimming conditions. Waves in rapid succession can tire swimmers quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Southern Schoolcraft County: Near Lakeview Park and Seul Choix Point.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Marinette; Menominee; Oconto; Oneida; Portage; Shawano; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FLORENCE FOREST LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON MARINETTE MENOMINEE OCONTO ONEIDA PORTAGE SHAWANO VILAS WAUPACA WAUSHARA WOOD
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan National Guard Postpones M-28 Closure Until Wednesday

A portion of M-28 in Alger County will be closed Wednesday, June 29, while the Michigan Air National Guard hosts aircraft exercises on the highway. The exercises had originally been planned for Tuesday. Military aircraft will touch down and conduct other operations on a closed, 9,000-foot section of four-lane highway...
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette BLP Board hears update on former Shiras plant site

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light & Power got an update on the site of the old Shiras Steam Plant. The update came during the BLP Board’s regular meeting Tuesday evening. Work crews are just wrapping up the last details at the site. Topsoil and seeds...
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Carjacking suspect caught in Escanaba

ESCANABA, MI— An 18-year-old man has been arrested for carjacking in Delta County. Tuesday around 1:25 p.m., Escanaba Public Safety officers received a “be on the lookout” for a vehicle involved in an accident on South 7th Street near 5th Avenue. The vehicle had struck a power pole and fled the scene.
ESCANABA, MI
thebaycities.com

The Menominee County Board requests that the State of Michigan stop issuing unfunded mandates

The recent action by the Michigan Supreme Court to make Juneteenth a paid holiday throughout the Michigan Court system is not sitting well with the Menominee County Board who are calling it another unfunded mandate and they question whether the court has the power to do that. The board also states the court issued their order with complete disregard for local collective bargaining agreements, desires of court employees, impact on non-court employees that work in the courthouse, and the financial impact on the local funding unit. This ultimately costs the taxpayers of Menominee County more than $2,300 annually, with no input from local elected officials that manage the financial resources of Menominee County. Jason Carivou Menominee County Administrator says, “if this went through the state legislature and they made this a state holiday for all state employees it would be completely different from how the supreme court went about this.”
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Teen girl runs away from Marquette Township home

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— Officials are asking the public for help in finding a runaway from Marquette Township. Peyton Greet, 17, walked away from her home on June 20. She was last seen behind Gordon Food Service that day at 10 a.m. Greet is 5’9” and about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

6 arraigned on misdemeanor charges for Norway Township assault

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The names of six people charged in a Dickinson County assault are now public. They are accused of assaulting a 21-year-old Norway man on April 1. The suspects made their first public court appearance Wednesday. As victim Trentin McWilliams and his family watched, six young...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Mama Russo’s looking for new owners

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – In a release issued on behalf of Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) partners, Mama Russo’s Homemade Products & Catering, and RE/MAX 1st Realty, the food company is looking for new ownership. After more than 20 years in business, John and Jean Korhonen are selling...
ISHPEMING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family still searching for grandmother 41 years after she disappeared from social club near Marquette

TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Helen Leone Dymond left a party at a private social club in National Mine, Michigan and was never seen again. That was 41 years ago. National Mine is in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and is 25 miles south of Marquette. Dymond, then 48 years old, was last seen walking south on CR-476 after leaving the Tilden Township Club, a private social club in National Mine, Michigan on June 28, 1981.
MARQUETTE, MI

