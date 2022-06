The maiden voyage of a five-deck, 193-room Mississippi River cruise ship has been delayed by supply chain issues, resulting in two fewer dockings in Burlington this year. Luxury river cruise ship Viking Mississippi had been set to dock twice in Burlington next month, once on July 18 after departing from New Orleans and again on July 28 on its way back down river from St. Paul, Minnesota, but the city now will not welcome its first Viking guests until Aug. 15th.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO