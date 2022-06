Mary Shelly’s groundbreaking novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus is one of the most widely read, widely adapted texts in the English language. “Frankenstein,” as you likely already know, refers to the visionary scientist/creator/protagonist of Shelly’s story, not the sentient being he creates. In fact, neither Victor Frankenstein nor anyone else ever deigns to give the being a proper name. Rather, the creation is referred to as “it” or bluntly described with dehumanizing terms like “wretch,” “demon,” fiend,” or “creature.” In defining the being this way, Frankenstein makes it abundantly clear he views his creation as less than human.

