Cincinnati, OH

Maggiano's offers Eat-a-Dish for Make-a-Wish fundraiser

By WKRC
WKRC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - Starting Thursday, June 30, you can eat out...

local12.com

mercy.com

New Food Truck Patio Added for Team Members to Enjoy

Thanks to the generosity of donors, Mercy Health – Fairfield Hospital recently added a food truck patio to its campus for all our team members to enjoy special treats. Tom and Nancy Urban, Dr. Greg and Kim Colangelo, Dr. Kevin and Bobbi Cochran and the Molson Coors Beverage Company gave a total of $40,000 to build the patio and underwrite the cost of trucks bringing in treats. The patio has electric and water hookup. It is also located in an area accessible to staff, ensuring that main entrances and the loading dock remain free and clear for patients, visitors and deliveries.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati animal rescue hosting pet photo calendar contest

Do you think your pet is the cutest around? Well now is your chance to show them off. The Homeless Animal Rescue Team is holding its annual pet photo calendar contest and fundraiser. You can enter your pet now through July 17. Just upload a photo of your pet at...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Beloved Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria reopens Newport location

Attention all pizza lovers: The original Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria location in Newport is back in operation. After being temporarily closed since last year, the location at 336 Monmouth St. reopened Tuesday. For now, they’re open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. “We are...
NEWPORT, KY
Cincinnati Herald

Black-owned apparel shop to open in 3CDC’s Willkommen Development

Local entrepreneur and seasoned clothier Cameron Mundon recently signed a lease for a street-level commercial space in Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC)’s newly completed Willkommen development – a mixed-use, mixed-income project consisting of 16 historic rehabs and four new infill buildings scattered throughout four different project sites in Over-the-Rhine (OTR). Located at 1606 Race Street, Mundon believes his store, Fly by Nature, is situated perfectly among the hustle and bustle of the neighborhood.
CINCINNATI, OH
wkrq.com

Sherry Hughes and Steve Abbott, Cincinnati Cancer Advisors_6-26-2022

Steve Abbott, Executive Director, Cincinnati Cancer Foundation and Sherry Hughes, Director of Strategic Community Engagement, Cincinnati Cancer Advisors. Cincinnati Cancer Advisors exists to improve the care of cancer patients seeking a second opinion so that they walk away with a thorough understanding of their diagnosis and confidence in their plan of care. They believe that great care begins with a great plan and in doing so they hope to take those feelings of chaos out of a cancer diagnosis through their team-oriented, mission-driven approach to making second opinions more accessible.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Mobile roller rink returning to downtown Cincinnati this weekend

CINCINNATI — A mobile roller skating rink is returning to downtown Cincinnati this weekend. The Frisch’s Mobile Roller Rink will pop up at Court Street Plaza for the Fourth of July weekend. The rink will host some events for skaters including a family fun day, Lando’s Old School...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

This West End Airbnb Is the Perfect Summer Staycation

This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home in West End isn’t for sale—but it’s one of the most luxe Airbnb’s we’ve seen in the Queen City. With its elegantly appointed interior, you’ll feel like you’re staying at a swanky hotel—but you’ve got the whole place to yourself.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Seven Hills Church 'Heart the City' returns to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — In 2021, 1,817 volunteers served 11,783 hours at 186 different locations in and around Cincinnati during "Heart the City." This year during "Heart the City," volunteers will serve more than 225 organizations through landscaping, painting, organizing, cleaning, and food distribution throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. “We’ve reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hamilton County Community Fair kicks off June 29

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Rides, animals, and fun are in store this week at Stricker's Grove. Kelly Allgeier, president, and Maria Roell, who is a 4-H youth share a preview of the Hamilton County Community Fair which starts June 29. Gibby also shared a few words.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Chipotle names bowl after Cincinnati-native Rose Lavelle

Want to eat like U.S. women's soccer star Rose Lavelle?. Chipotle just officially named a bowl after the Cincinnati native and midfielder for the U.S. women's national soccer team. Born and raised in the Queen City, the 26-year-old Mount Notre Dame graduate is now one of the biggest and most...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Everything We Saw at the Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival

While the Queen City has been celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride month throughout June, the official Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival took place on June 25. The return of the first in-person Cincinnati Pride Parade since 2019 set off at 7th and Plum streets and moved down Vine Street, finally ending at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, where the festival portion of the event took place.
CINCINNATI, OH

