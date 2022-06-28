Maggiano's offers Eat-a-Dish for Make-a-Wish fundraiser

Thanks to the generosity of donors, Mercy Health – Fairfield Hospital recently added a food truck patio to its campus for all our team members to enjoy special treats. Tom and Nancy Urban, Dr. Greg and Kim Colangelo, Dr. Kevin and Bobbi Cochran and the Molson Coors Beverage Company gave a total of $40,000 to build the patio and underwrite the cost of trucks bringing in treats. The patio has electric and water hookup. It is also located in an area accessible to staff, ensuring that main entrances and the loading dock remain free and clear for patients, visitors and deliveries.
