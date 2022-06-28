ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 boys killed in fire were trapped in illegal basement apartment with only one exit blocked by flames: CFD

By David Struett
fox32chicago.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Three young brothers who died in a West Side fire were trapped in an illegal basement apartment with only one exit that was blocked by flames, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A fourth boy remains in extremely critical condition from the fire, which broke out early...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Fire Department salutes Timothy Eiland, firefighter/EMT who died nine months after shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire Department offered a final salute Wednesday for firefighter/EMT Timothy Eiland. The department offered a customary salute for an active member as firefighters came together to mourn. Eiland, 33, passed away on Monday, nine months after he was shot during a mass shooting in West Pullman. An autopsy at the Cook County Medical Examiner's office determined he died from complications of a gunshot wound to the neck, and his death was ruled a homicide. Eiland, a husband and father of five, was among six people shot in West Pullman last September, while he was celebrating...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Crews battle large fire on Chicago's Lower West Side

CHICAGO - An investigation by the Chicago Fire Department into a fire in Pilsen has been hampered by dangerous conditions caused by a collapsed roof, authorities said. The fire ripped through a home Tuesday evening at 2323 S. Seeley Ave. and spread to two adjacent homes, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Coroner IDs driver killed after crash left truck engulfed in flames on Interstate 94 near Gurnee

The coroner’s office has identified a Wisconsin man who was killed after his box truck became fully engulfed in flames following a crash on Interstate 94 near Gurnee last week. An autopsy performed last Thursday on Lawrence Stone, 66, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, indicated that he died as a result of multiple injuries from a vehicle […] The post Coroner IDs driver killed after crash left truck engulfed in flames on Interstate 94 near Gurnee appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
GURNEE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 6, pushed out of third-floor window by family member in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A 6-year-old boy was injured after being pushed out of a third-floor window by a family member Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. A family member allegedly pushed the boy out of the window around 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Kildare Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

No one hurt in fire at manufacturer in Aurora

No one was hurt in a fire at a manufacturing facility in Aurora Monday. The Aurora Fire Department says it happened a bit before 2:30 Monday afternoon in the 4000 block of Campus Drive at the International Paper facility north of the Fox Valley Mall. Firefighters arrived and evacuated the...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 men found dead in Kankakee home

KANKAKEE COUNTY - Three men were found dead in a home Wednesday afternoon in suburban Chicago. The bodies were found inside a Kankakee two-unit rental home located in the 600 block of West Merchant Street. Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots just before 3 a.m. Police were notified mid-afternoon by...
KANKAKEE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Langford
Person
Emma Mitts
oakpark.com

Ten people displaced after North Avenue fire

Nine fire departments helped the Oak Park Fire Department extinguish a fire that broke out in a North Avenue building late afternoon Monday, June 27. Four apartments were left uninhabitable and 10 people were left displaced by the fire, according to Oak Park spokesperson Angela Schell. The cause of the...
OAK PARK, IL
cwbchicago.com

2-hour armed robbery and carjacking spree leaves at least 7 victims in its wake overnight

Police are investigating a series of armed robberies and carjackings that unfolded in about two hours early today in Lincoln Park, Bucktown, West Town, and the Lower West Side. No arrests have been made in the robberies, which appear to be the work of a hold-up crew that uses at least two cars. A similar crime spree occurred in the same areas one week earlier.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfd#Flame#Basement Apartment#Accident
CBS Chicago

Video shows Dakotah Earley sitting up, eating, talking nearly eight weeks after being shot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dakotah Earley, the young man who was shot and nearly killed during a shocking robbery in Lincoln Park, is now showing promising signs of recovery. Earley's mother posted a video in which he is seen sitting up and eating in his hospital bed. She asks him to say hi, which he does, and he says, "I'm all right," when she asks how he is. The 23-year-old has been fighting for his life since he was robbed and shot multiple times last month. Earley was walking near Wayne and Webster avenues around 3 a.m. on Friday, May 6 when he was shot three times for his cell phone and passcode.  He has had several surgeries and spent days in a coma and on life support. Earley also lost part of his leg and part of his colon as a result of the shooting.  A 19-year-old man who is also a suspect in several other armed robberies is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in this case.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dramatic video captures shootout between Chicago police, gunman in West Englewood

CHICAGO - Videos were released Tuesday showing a shootout between Chicago police and a gunman earlier this month in the West Englewood neighborhood. The shooting took place about 2 p.m. on June 5 in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Avenue as three uniformed police officers were riding in an unmarked vehicle when they attempted a traffic stop, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Home damaged in Oswego fire

No one was hurt, but a home was deemed uninhabitable following a fire that started in a garage Monday afternoon in the 600 block of Belmont Street. The Oswego Fire Protection District says by the time firefighters arrived the fire had spread from a garage to the home. The fire was put out in about two hours. The fire protection district had five hose lines going to fight the blaze.
OSWEGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Worker flown to the hospital after falling off roof, suffering serious injuries near Woodstock

A worker was flown to the hospital after he fell from a roof and suffered serious injuries near Woodstock on Tuesday, fire officials said. The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded around 7:03 p.m. Tuesday to the 2400 block of Timberline Trail in unincorporated Woodstock. Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Communications Specialist Alex Vucha said a man was reported […] The post Worker flown to the hospital after falling off roof, suffering serious injuries near Woodstock appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
WOODSTOCK, IL
CBS Chicago

Victim stabbed during attempted kidnapping in Belmont Cragin; No one in custody

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An attempted kidnapping in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood prompted a Chicago police alert. Police said on Tuesday, a victim was standing in broad daylight around 9:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Wellington Avenue when an offender armed with a knife exited a white SUV. The offender then "forcibly shoved" the victim into the back seat, according to police. The victim was stabbed throughout the body while trying to fight off the offender. Police said as the offender attempted to drive off, the victim jumped out of the vehicle and escaped.The victim's condition and age are unknown at this time.   According to police, the offender is 5-foot-10, 18 to 19 years old, and was wearing a black ski mask and a long-sleeve gray t-shirt at the time of the attempted kidnapping. Police are warning community members to pay attention and to avoid traveling alone. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. 
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy