Cindependent Film Festival celebrates Pride Month with two movies

By WKRC
WKRC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's double feature starring local films at the historic...

WLWT 5

Live concert series returns to Kings Island this summer

MASON, Ohio — Live music is returning to the Timberwolf Amphitheater with a 2022 summer concert series. Kings Island is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and to commemorate the event, the park set up the most concert performances since 1995. The concert series will begin Tuesday, June 28...
MASON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Everything We Saw at the Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival

While the Queen City has been celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride month throughout June, the official Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival took place on June 25. The return of the first in-person Cincinnati Pride Parade since 2019 set off at 7th and Plum streets and moved down Vine Street, finally ending at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, where the festival portion of the event took place.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Pop-Up Roller Skating Rink Coming to Downtown Cincinnati

Get ready to strap on some skates and tap into your retro roller skating-persona because Frisch's Mobile Roller Rink is popping up on Court Street Plaza this weekend. From 4-8 p.m. July 1, noon-8 p.m. July 2 and July 3 and noon-6 p.m. July 4, the nearly 10,000-square-foot rink will offer public skating for a $2 admission fee. Bring your own skates or rent a pair for $5.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Maggiano's offers Eat-a-Dish for Make-a-Wish fundraiser

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Starting Thursday, June 30, you can eat out and help a good cause. Maggiano's executive chef Karl lenz talks about the dishes available during Eat-a-Dish for Make-a-Wish, the most memorable wishes granted and trying to get to $1 million raised.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Seven Hills Church 'Heart the City' returns to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — In 2021, 1,817 volunteers served 11,783 hours at 186 different locations in and around Cincinnati during "Heart the City." This year during "Heart the City," volunteers will serve more than 225 organizations through landscaping, painting, organizing, cleaning, and food distribution throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. “We’ve reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Beloved Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria reopens Newport location

Attention all pizza lovers: The original Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria location in Newport is back in operation. After being temporarily closed since last year, the location at 336 Monmouth St. reopened Tuesday. For now, they’re open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. “We are...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Hamilton County Community Fair kicks off June 29

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Rides, animals, and fun are in store this week at Stricker's Grove. Kelly Allgeier, president, and Maria Roell, who is a 4-H youth share a preview of the Hamilton County Community Fair which starts June 29. Gibby also shared a few words.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Chipotle names bowl after Cincinnati-native Rose Lavelle

Want to eat like U.S. women's soccer star Rose Lavelle?. Chipotle just officially named a bowl after the Cincinnati native and midfielder for the U.S. women's national soccer team. Born and raised in the Queen City, the 26-year-old Mount Notre Dame graduate is now one of the biggest and most...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Looking for a career? Lindner Center of HOPE Job Fair on July 14

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Change other people's lives. And your own. Lindner Center of HOPE is a comprehensive mental health center of excellence focused on offering hope to individuals and families facing mental illness and addiction issues. Comprehensive services with a full spectrum of care address a variety of disorders for people of all ages.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Women and Their Doctors Found Many Pregnancy Solutions in Old Cincinnati

In the Victorian Era, there was no legal method to avoid or end a pregnancy in Cincinnati. There were, however, several ways to do both that were common, readily available, and openly advertised. Each option was dangerous and often fatal to the woman. Thaddeus A. Reamy, a distinguished physician and...
CINCINNATI, OH

