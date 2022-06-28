Cindependent Film Festival celebrates Pride Month with two movies

While the Queen City has been celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride month throughout June, the official Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival took place on June 25. The return of the first in-person Cincinnati Pride Parade since 2019 set off at 7th and Plum streets and moved down Vine Street, finally ending at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, where the festival portion of the event took place.

