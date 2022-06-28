Cindependent Film Festival celebrates Pride Month with two movies

MASON, Ohio — Live music is returning to the Timberwolf Amphitheater with a 2022 summer concert series. Kings Island is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and to commemorate the event, the park set up the most concert performances since 1995. The concert series will begin Tuesday, June 28...
While the Queen City has been celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride month throughout June, the official Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival took place on June 25. The return of the first in-person Cincinnati Pride Parade since 2019 set off at 7th and Plum streets and moved down Vine Street, finally ending at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, where the festival portion of the event took place.
HAMILTON, Ohio — A beautiful love story came out of Hamilton, Ohio, where a couple is celebrating 79 years of marriage. Soon, both will be turning 100 years old. Hubert and June Malicote aren't just husband and wife, they are best friends. Both were born in July 1922 in...
There's a bakery Madisonville that serves up over 100 different types of cheesecake. The Cheesecakery is serving cheesecake cupcakes in a wide variety of flavors, like Oreo, Butterfinger, Blueberry Marble and Birthday Cake, to name a few. They also serve up classics like Original, Chocolate Chip, Cherry and Strawberry. Not...
Make your garden extra adorable this summer with a Fiona garden statue. The cast stone garden statue was designed and sculpted by Tom Tsuchiya, who is an artist from Cincinnati. The statue's dimensions are based on her actual size at birth, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. This serves as "a...
Get ready to strap on some skates and tap into your retro roller skating-persona because Frisch's Mobile Roller Rink is popping up on Court Street Plaza this weekend. From 4-8 p.m. July 1, noon-8 p.m. July 2 and July 3 and noon-6 p.m. July 4, the nearly 10,000-square-foot rink will offer public skating for a $2 admission fee. Bring your own skates or rent a pair for $5.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Starting Thursday, June 30, you can eat out and help a good cause. Maggiano's executive chef Karl lenz talks about the dishes available during Eat-a-Dish for Make-a-Wish, the most memorable wishes granted and trying to get to $1 million raised.
CINCINNATI — With singing and dancing and flags waving boldly, Pride Cincinnati returned to the streets of the Queen City. Mayor Aftab Pureval was amongst the thousands to march through the streets of downtown as part of Pride Cincinnati. “This is such an extraordinary day here in Cincinnati to...
CINCINNATI — In 2021, 1,817 volunteers served 11,783 hours at 186 different locations in and around Cincinnati during "Heart the City." This year during "Heart the City," volunteers will serve more than 225 organizations through landscaping, painting, organizing, cleaning, and food distribution throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. “We’ve reached...
Attention all pizza lovers: The original Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria location in Newport is back in operation. After being temporarily closed since last year, the location at 336 Monmouth St. reopened Tuesday. For now, they’re open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. “We are...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Rides, animals, and fun are in store this week at Stricker's Grove. Kelly Allgeier, president, and Maria Roell, who is a 4-H youth share a preview of the Hamilton County Community Fair which starts June 29. Gibby also shared a few words.
The name of a man who owned enslaved people and willed his land to the city for the creation of a college "for the education of white boys and girls" has been stricken from the University of Cincinnati campus. On June 28, UC's Board of Trustees unanimously voted to remove...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nearly two years of investigating a cancer hot spot and the Cold War plant at the center, grieving fathers demand answers. Duane Pohlman investigates, Thursday at 6 p.m. on Local 12 News.
Want to eat like U.S. women's soccer star Rose Lavelle?. Chipotle just officially named a bowl after the Cincinnati native and midfielder for the U.S. women's national soccer team. Born and raised in the Queen City, the 26-year-old Mount Notre Dame graduate is now one of the biggest and most...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A long-timer at the Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter is Yo-Yo and he needs a forever home. He's shy at first but then becomes very attached to people. Ray Anderson says he's a very cool guy, his forever family just needs a little patience.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - City of Cincinnati Councilmember Jeff Cramerding is is proposing a reward for the return of an historic bronze sculpture was stolen from Eden Park. The Capitoline Wolf was stolen from the park on June 16. Cramerding wants to offer a $50,000 for its return. The Capitoline Wolf...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Change other people's lives. And your own. Lindner Center of HOPE is a comprehensive mental health center of excellence focused on offering hope to individuals and families facing mental illness and addiction issues. Comprehensive services with a full spectrum of care address a variety of disorders for people of all ages.
CINCINNATI — Here in Cincinnati, the tri-state and around the country many Pride festivals and celebrations continued this weekend but with a cloud of concern not too far away. Some fear this ruling could impact other rulings that some have fought so hard to achieve. It's been nearly 50...
In the Victorian Era, there was no legal method to avoid or end a pregnancy in Cincinnati. There were, however, several ways to do both that were common, readily available, and openly advertised. Each option was dangerous and often fatal to the woman. Thaddeus A. Reamy, a distinguished physician and...
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Florence Fire and EMS Department helped rescue a family of stranded ducks on Wednesday. Florence Fire said in a post that Engine 31 was dispatched to Florence Methodist Church where someone reported that the ducks fell into a drain. The department says that a firefighter...
Comments / 0