We are roughly four months from the 2022-23 college basketball season, and yesterday, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello updated his Way-Too-Early Rankings. Kentucky dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 in the new version. Why? Since Borzello’s last update, Drew Timme announce he’s returning the Gonzaga, prompting the Bulldogs to jump from No. 6 to No. 2. North Carolina remains No. 1, and Houston fell from No. 2 to No. 3 ahead of the Wildcats.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO