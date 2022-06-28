Cincinnati firefighter warns of fireworks dangers ahead of the 4th of July

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval took to the steps of City Hall on Monday morning to announce new city policies that will protect Cincinnatians. The announcement went viral on social media, specifically on the mayor’s TikTok, with Pureval stating, “Cincinnati and its local government profoundly, unabashedly, and unequivocally support a woman’s right to […]
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Warren County Water and Sewer Department are responding to a watermain break on the 10000 block of Beech Road, according to Symmes Township Dispatch. It is unclear if police have blocked off the street while engineers work to repair the line. Symmes Township Dispatch...
TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Firefighters were called to a home in Warren County for a fire Wednesday morning. The fire broke out at a home on Stubbs Mills Road near SR 123 in Turtlecreek Township at about 7:40 a.m. Several fire departments are on the scene fighting the fire.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A memorial service will be held on July 1 for a Colerain firefighter who died recently. The service for Steve Hayden will be on July 1 at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, the Springfield Fire Department announced Tuesday. The visitation is...
CINCINNATI — The community is now looking for ways to help some teenagers who have been selling water at busy intersections around Cincinnati. At least one city council member and community leaders came together at Woodward High School to meet with the teens. “Right now, you have a community-driven...
CINCINNATI — With high gas prices continuing into the summer months, Cincinnati Metro is hoping to help ease the pain at the pump. Metro will be free Saturdays and Sundays for 10 weekends this summer from July 2 to Sept. 4. "We saw such a positive response to our...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nearly two years of investigating a cancer hot spot and the Cold War plant at the center, grieving fathers demand answers. Duane Pohlman investigates, Thursday at 6 p.m. on Local 12 News.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire in Walnut Hills early Wednesday. Crews responded to the 2100 block of Sinton Avenue just before 4 a.m. where they were met with a large volume of fire. There were also multiple reports of people trapped...
FALKVILLE, Ala. — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A coroner tells news outlets that 32-year-old Dante Rashad Hawes of Dayton was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville.
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Florence Fire and EMS Department helped rescue a family of stranded ducks on Wednesday. Florence Fire said in a post that Engine 31 was dispatched to Florence Methodist Church where someone reported that the ducks fell into a drain. The department says that a firefighter...
CINCINNATI — A mobile roller skating rink is returning to downtown Cincinnati this weekend. The Frisch’s Mobile Roller Rink will pop up at Court Street Plaza for the Fourth of July weekend. The rink will host some events for skaters including a family fun day, Lando’s Old School...
The ANNA Shelter is currently investigating a gruesome case of animal cruelty where several dogs were shot and killed in Springboro. Here’s more on this case. Investigators did find shell casings at the scene, but they currently have more questions than answers. “In the 18 years that I have...
DAYTON — If you’ve seen fighter jets flying around the Dayton area Wednesday morning, there is a reason. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announced Wednesday morning that the 180th Fighter Wing would be conducting a test of the Aerospace Control Alert System. “Those living in and around the Dayton,...
DAYTON — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman and girl found dead in a home on Burleigh Avenue last Thursday. Aisha Nelson, 31, and Harper Monroe, 6, both of Dayton, were identified Wednesday morning. Their cause and manner of death have not been determined by the coroner’s office.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - The Montgomery County Coroner has confirmed two Ohio State students died as a result of a fentanyl overdose in May 2022. Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger's report says 21-year-old Tiffany Iler and 22-year-old Jessica Lopez died from fentanyl intoxication. On May 4, Columbus Police responded to...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Capitoline Wolf statue remains missing in Eden Park and city council members got an update on the search for it. Someone sawed off the wolf mother from the rest of the statue. It was discovered missing early June 17. Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long said Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a Green Township crash Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 6300 block of Muddy Creek Road. A single car crashed into a pole, resulting in a fire that fully engulfed the car with...
