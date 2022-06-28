New event at Libertyfest hoping to draw a crowd

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Looking for a place to go and watch fireworks for this Fourth of July? FOX25 has got your back with some fireworks-watching locations. Stillwater - Boomer Lake Park, fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. July 2nd:. Oklahoma City - Frontier City, firework show in the evening.
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — For 50 years Libertyfest has celebrated the freedom of our nation and those who fought for our sovereignty. While the day surrounds itself with crowds and the big parade, FOX 25’s Adam King found the impact this day can have on our veterans is second to none.
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The countdown to Libertyfest has started. Some new twists have been added to make the event extra special after a two-year pandemic hiatus. FOX 25's Jasmine Anderson gives you a glimpse of what to expect this year for the 50th anniversary. Watch her report at...
It’s almost the Fourth of July, meaning cities and towns across Oklahoma are ready to celebrate the Red, White and Blue!. Here’s a roundup of fireworks shows and activities you should check out across Oklahoma. Red, White and Boom at Scissortail Park. Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City. 8...
A resident in an Edmond neighborhood said he and his neighbors have been dealing with a smelly problem in a pond behind their homes as blue/green algae looks to have taken over its shorelines in several areas.
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma woman is back on her feet after having to put her life on hold. Gette Bhonde fought a condition four in five people don’t even know about. Bhonde is an avid marathon runner and last year, she had her sights set on achieving the Oklahoma Standard medal, trying to finish two races. To do this, she pushed off an earache that turned out to be something more.
You've probably heard about the community pocket parks, the urban open spaces that provide a safe and go-to spot for local communities, and now the eastside is home to one as well. Joining us on the show are community leaders, Tabitha Baptist church Pastor Jeff Mitchell & First Lady Rhonda...
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is learning more about a Mid-Del school district family, who says their son is still trying to recover from a serious injury in class. It all reportedly happened at Carl Albert Middle School in Midwest City. Isaiah Stone says in his woodshop...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Clever Real Estate is calling Oklahoma City more than OK when it comes to raising a family. Based on data collected in this study, Clever ranked Oklahoma City as number nine of the top 50 cities to raise a family. At the end of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Crews responded to a vehicle rammed underneath a train near northeast 10th and Sooner on Thursday morning. Police say a white Chevy SUV, with a mother and three children inside, slammed into a red SUV. The red SUV was shoved underneath the train. No one...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As the country continues to fight a nursing shortage, one local university is holding a summer camp for high schoolers who are considering a nursing career. This is the first-ever Camp Kramer Way at the Kramer School of Nursing at Oklahoma City University (OCU), where...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo is saying goodbye to its 6-year-old Grevy’s zebra. Zuberi is headed to the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas as part of a breeding recommendation with the AZA's Special Survival Plan for Grevy's Zebras. Zuberi will live in...
Voters in 3 Oklahoma counties decided to allow Sunday liquor sales on Tuesday. In Nowata County, voters approved the proposition by 59% of the vote. In McIntosh County, voters approved Sunday liquor sales with almost 52% of the vote. Okmulgee County voters also approved the proposition with about 53% of...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, along with officials of EMBARK and the Federal Transit Administration, broke ground for Oklahoma's first bus rapid transit system in NW OKC on Tuesday. The groundbreaking event signaled the start of production on the Northwest line of the rapid transit...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — COVID-19 appears to be making a return in the State of Oklahoma. In this segment of Wellness Wednesday, FOX 25's Dan Snyder speaks with OU Health's Dr. Dale Bratzler regarding roughly 6,000 new COVID cases in the state. Watch the full segment in the video...
A body was found in a field in Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. According to police, the body was in the 3300 block of S Shields Blvd. No word on the cause of death. Police are investigating. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) board approved two projects at their meeting about continuing the conversion to PlatePay on Tuesday. OTA says they plan to convert two more turnpikes to PlatePay only. PlatePay is a method used to collect tolls without tollbooths or cash, using cameras to photograph a vehicle's license plate. OTA then uses these photos to mail an invoice to the vehicle's registered owner.
Bethany residents are under another water warning, weeks after facing an e-Coli scare. The city is asking residents to ration their water. City officials said houses with odd number addresses should only water outdoors on Saturdays and Wednesdays while homes with even-numbered addresses should only water outdoors on Sundays and Thursdays.
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's election day in Oklahoma. Residents in Oklahoma County will vote on a $260 million bond proposal to fund a new jail and mental health facility. Oklahoma County commissioners say the bond will not raise residents' taxes but renew an expiring bond approved in 2008. Get...
Comments / 0