New event at Libertyfest hoping to draw a crowd

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma woman is back on her feet after having to put her life on hold. Gette Bhonde fought a condition four in five people don’t even know about. Bhonde is an avid marathon runner and last year, she had her sights set on achieving the Oklahoma Standard medal, trying to finish two races. To do this, she pushed off an earache that turned out to be something more.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO