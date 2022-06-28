ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutter Fort, WV

Tasty Tuesday: Franklin’s

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of...

www.wdtv.com

WBOY 12 News

Independence Day events in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

PHOTOS: Truck catches on fire near Bridgeport High School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A work truck caught on fire on Johnson Avenue near Bridgeport High School’s Football Field Wednesday afternoon. The 911 center said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. and the Bridgeport Fire Department and Bridgeport Police Department responded. 12 News was not told if anyone was hurt. 12 News viewer Jeff Brooks […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Old dynamite found in Tygart Hotel in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A reporter on the scene says crews have unblocked the roadway. Stokes says Davis Avenue has reopened, and the scene is all clear. Officials said old dynamite was discovered in the Tygart Hotel in Elkins. People are asked to evacuate and avoid the area near Davis...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport Post 68 survives Morgantown Post 2 in familiar face-off

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ve seen Morgantown and Bridgeport baseball get after it in on the diamond more times than one can count. When it comes to Legion baseball, more athletes from the area get to experience it. Bridgeport fell behind Morgantown early, Post 2 holding a 3-0 lead...
MORGANTOWN, WV
City
Franklin, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Nutter Fort, WV
WDTV

Harrison County busy prepping schools for student return

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s officially summertime and that means the kids aren’t at school but, the work doesn’t stop. The end of the school year is just the start for the district’s maintenance and janitorial teams said assistant superintendent Jimmy Lopez. “We have to make...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Therapy Services LLC unveils autism center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Therapy Services LLC had a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its autism center in Morgantown. Therapy Services LLC has been serving patients in Morgantown, Weston and Bridgeport for over 25 years. The company is now gearing some of its focus to improve its service for autistic children and adults. “It’s exciting. It’s […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg-Harrison Library hosts Farm to Table for kids

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg-Harrison Library held its Farm to Table event for kids at Hart Kitchen Eatery in Clarksburg. Anne Hart invited the local children into her kitchen, where they learned about vegetables and were taught some basic cooking techniques. The kids all had the opportunity to be...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Mary Theresa Gabriel

Mary Theresa Gabriel, age 103, formerly of the North View Community, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on September 7, 1918, a daughter of the late Samuel and Rosa Laratta Perri. She was married to Victor J. “Block” Gabriel who preceded her in death. Surviving is one son, Victor Lee Gabriel and his wife Linda of Bridgeport; one daughter, Debra Ann Feather and her husband John of North View; four grandchildren, Ray Mazza and his wife Joy, Jaclyn Gabriel, Dianna Freeman and her husband Chip and Victor Alan Gabriel; and seven great grandchildren, Cole Mazza, Isabella Mazza, Carson Mazza, Jian Lockman, Vance Lockman, Jake Freeman and Luke Freeman. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having also been preceded in death by three brothers, John Perri, Dominick Perri and Frank Perri; and three sisters, Angie Thorpe, Catherine Beech and Virginia Cross. Mrs. Gabriel was a lifelong member of Saint James Catholic Church where she was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Society of the Little Flower and the Sons of Italy. Mrs. Gabriel will be remembered for her faith and generosity. Her home was always opened to anyone where they were fed and prayed for daily. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church with Father Akila Rodrigo as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Q&A: Ghost hunter visits Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Kalani Ghost Hunter visited West Virginia yet again this weekend–first visiting The Old Hospital on College Hill in Williamson on Thursday and then Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston on Sunday. With nearly two million followers on TikTok, Kalani posts live videos of his ghost hunts on the video app as well as […]
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Edward Lee DeMundo

Edward Lee DeMundo, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on October 20, 1933, a son of the late Robert F. and Catherine Genna DeMundo. He is survived by one daughter, Penny Skinner of Clarksburg; one grandson, David Skinner; one sister, Stella Gray of Manetta, GA; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Olivenne Monepenny; four sisters, Jane, Julia, Josephine and Mary; three brothers, Robert, Anthony and Frank; and one grandson, Michael Skinner. Mr. DeMundo was a United States Navy Veteran and was previously employed by Pittsburgh Plate Glass and in the custodial department for the Harrison County Board of Education. He was a member of the Meuse Argonne Post No. 573 VFW, Clarksburg Aerie No. 2353 Fraternal Order of Eagles and Clarksburg Lodge No. 482 B.P.O. Elks. Mr. DeMundo was also a volunteer at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and represented the veterans in the Golden Age Olympics where he received several gold medals. He was Catholic by faith and was generous to many various charities. Edward was loved by everybody who knew him. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. DeMundo will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Anna Jane Ashmore

Anna Jane Ashmore, 84, of Wallace, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Wallace, March 3, 1938, a daughter of the late Frank E. and Opal E. White Wolfe. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard L. Ashmore on August 18, 2014. Surviving are her children: Thomas E. Ashmore, Manassas, VA, Betty J. Ashmore, at home in Wallace, and Rebecca A. Miles and her husband Mark, West Union; her grandchildren: Kristin Ashmore and her companion Jeremy, Manassas, VA, Matthew Ashmore and his wife Emily, Bealeton, VA, Sarah Miles, West Union, and Devin Miles and his companion Jaqui, Baltimore, MD; her great-grandchildren; J.T., Destiny, Kaitlyn, ShyAnne, Abby, and Richard; one brother, James L. Wolfe and his wife Dawn; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her special friends who were like family: Larry Bennett, Rebecca Gump Jones, and Ruth Sendling. Anna was also preceded in death by one son, Richard L. Ashmore, Jr.; and her siblings: Charles “Jack” Wolfe, Doris Compton, and Raymond Wolfe. Anna was employed as a “Lunch Lady” for the Wallace Grade School, Wilsonburg Grade School, Lumberport Middle School, and Lincoln High School until her retirement in 2000. She was a member of the American Legion Auxillary, Unit 31, Shinnston, the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge No. 929, Shinnston, and the Wallace First Baptist Church. She also enjoyed playing bingo. The family will receive friends at the Perine Funeral Home, 1348 S. Pike St., Shinnston, from 4-8pm, Tuesday. A graveside service will be held at the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, June 29, at 11am. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.perinefunerals.com. The Perine Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ashmore family.
WALLACE, WV
WDTV

HCSO: Missing Lumberport teen found

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said Swiger was found Tuesday afternoon. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing teen last seen in Lumberport. 13-year-old Kelse Mae Swiger was last seen at her home in Lumberport Monday evening. Anyone...
LUMBERPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

All-clear given after dynamite found in old Elkins hotel

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Old dynamite was safely recovered Wednesday afternoon from a historic hotel in Elkins. The City of Elkins said contractors were conducting renovations on the old Gassaway Hotel, which is being converted into the Tygart Hotel, when they discovered old dynamite and alerted authorities just after 3 p.m. The Elkins Police Department […]
ELKINS, WV
morgantownmag.com

Summer Means Outdoor Movie Fun

Do it local and free, or head to a classic drive-in theater. There are lots of places around Morgantown to catch a movie outdoors this summer. Find free movies right in town several more Saturdays to come—or catch a double feature any weekend at one of three mid-century drive-in theaters still operating within an hour’s drive of town.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Forrest Gump: Where is he now?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Last week, a West Virginia man passed through his home state on his cross-country running journey. Now, he is approaching the end of his journey. Michael Wardian, a Fairmont native, is running 3,200 miles from San Francisco, California to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware to raise money for World Vision, all while sporting long […]
LIFESTYLE
WDTV

Nellie Virginia Prickett

Nellie Virginia Prickett, 89, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on July 21, 1932, a daughter of the late Lire N. Coniglio and Daisy Mae Phillips Coniglio. Nellie enjoyed her play days with her sister, Mary, Mary Lou, and JoAnn. Nellie was Methodist by faith. Nellie is survived by her children, Cathy (Mike) McCue, Bev (Wally) Rose, Larry (Robin) Prickett, Kim (Donnie) Haught, Scott (Dee) Prickett; twelve grandchildren, Michelle (Todd) Clyde, Jennifer McCue, Jaime (Doug) Garrett, Keith (Carrie) Hamrick, Melissa Hamrick, Lori Rose, Bethanie (Ben) Loss, Josh Prickett, Jacob Prickett, Kelly Michael, Matthew Haught, Zach Prickett; 14 great grandchildren; a special friend, Don Maxwell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Ansley Prickett; her grandchild, Jordan Catherine Haught; brothers, Louis, Guy, and Lire Coniglio; and her sister, Mary Catherine Wilson. The family would like to give special thanks to Sharon Sage, Brenda Retton, and her hospice care. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Stephanie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at the Monumental Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNS

Car catches fire on 1-79 while on its way to dealership

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A car caught on fire on 1-79 South Wednesday afternoon near Exit 124 for Jerry Dove Drive, not far from United Hospital Center. The 911 center said the car had just been purchased at an auction and was being driven to the dealership when it happened at around 1:45 p.m. Bridgeport […]
Metro News

Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. — Someone purchased a $1 million ticket at a Taylor County convenience store. The West Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday the winning ticket was sold at the Circle K on Beech Street in Grafton. The ticket is worth $1 million because all five numbers were matched in Saturday’s...
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Former Mountaineer D’Angelo Hunter joins Best Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The full roster was released last week, but Best Virginia continues to roll out the red carpet for its players. D’Angelo Hunter will suit up for The Basketball Tournament team four years after last taking the court as a Mountaineer. Hunter played for WVU during the 2017-2018 season, appearing in 17 games.
MORGANTOWN, WV

