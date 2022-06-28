Ex-Newburgh superintendent will lead Bronx district, continue to collect local salary

CITY OF NEWBURGH − Newburgh schools will continue to pay its former superintendent, Roberto Padilla, his full salary through November 2023, regardless of his new job as a Bronx school district chief.

Padilla's hiring as superintendent of Bronx Community School District 7 announced June 27 along with others in a new slate of school chiefs named throughout New York City.

That announcement was made by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and schools chancellor David Banks.

Banks, founder of The Eagle Academy for Young Men, was hosted by Newburgh schools at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center in 2019 as the keynote speaker for a My Brother's Keeper event.

Here's what happens now in regard to Padilla's separation agreement with Newburgh:

Padilla's resignation from Newburgh schools becomes effective upon the date of his hire elsewhere. That means the title he retained - Superintendent of Schools On Leave - will be dropped.

Padilla will continue to collect his $279,000 salary - the 2020-2021 school year rate - through Nov. 30, 2023.

The district will no longer have to pay for his health benefits, since his new job should provide those for him.

Padilla left Newburgh schools at the end of 2021 after investigators hired by the school board looked into allegations of misconduct that had been made by two women who worked in the district. Those women left their jobs and filed suit against him, the school board and the school district alleging Padilla sexually harassed them and that they were retaliated against when they filed complaints. Padilla denied wrongdoing.

Newburgh's new superintendent Jackielyn Manning Campbell will begin on July 1.

