Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama QB Bryce Young nominated for ESPY award

By AJ Holliday
 1 day ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has a chance to add more hardware to his shelf after being nominated for best college athlete in men’s sports for the 2022 ESPYS.

Young became the first quarterback in Alabama history to win the Heisman last year. He also took home AP College Football Player of the Year, the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award.

Last season, Young broke the Alabama single-season marks for passing yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47). He also led the Crimson Tide to its second straight national championship appearance.

Other finalists for the award are Georgetown soccer’s Dante Polvara, Gonzaga men’s basketball player Chet Holmgren and Maryland lacrosse player Logan Wisnauskas.

The 2022 ESPYS will air live on Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

UAB football announces Bryant Vincent as interim head coach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB Blazers announced that offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent has been named the interim head coach of the football team for the 2022-23 season. This comes just days after head coach Bill Clark announced he would be stepping down from his position due to health concerns. Vincent served as offensive coordinator […]
Bham Now

USFL headquarters to remain in Birmingham

Birmingham will remain the headquarters for the second season of the USFL, revealed Fox Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks in an exclusive interview with the Sports Business Journal (SBJ). Shanks, who also serves as Chair of the USFL Board of Directors confirmed for the first time, the league...
CBS 42

Birmingham Stallions advance to 2022 USFL Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions have advanced to the championship game in the USFL’s inaugural season, after defeating the New Orleans Breakers in the semifinals to claim the South Division. It was an ‘MVP’ like performance from quarterback J’Mar Smith, as he finished with 190 yards passing to go with 48 on the […]
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Hillcrest High Alumna Receives Burger King Scholarship

A Hillcrest High School graduate has been selected as the recipient of a Burger King Foundation Scholarship, which awarded $1,000 each to 213 students across 13 states. In a release Tuesday, GPS Hospitality said the scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors based on their grade point average and the impact the applicants have on their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience.
CBS 42

ALEA discusses boat safety ahead of 4th of July holiday

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabama State Troopers want boaters to be safe on the water this Fourth of July holiday weekend. They’re launching a campaign called ‘Operation Dry Water.’ Trooper Freddie Ingram works with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, covering marine patrol on Lake Tuscaloosa. He says state troopers will not tolerate drinking and driving, […]
