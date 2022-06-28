ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ex-Con Charged in Deadly Shooting of Texas Man in Hollywood

By City News Service
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – An ex-con has been charged with murdering a Texas man who was shot during an argument in Hollywood last week. Mario David Ramirez, 27, of La Puente, is charged with one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in...

