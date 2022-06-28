ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Authorities ID Man Stabbed to Death in Canoga Park

By City News Service
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCANOGA PARK – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was stabbed to death in Canoga Park. The crime was reported at about 7 a.m. Monday near Deering Avenue and...

Comments / 1

