More Black and Latino people died within the first month after certain types of strokes compared with white people, according to a study published in Neurology. “We’ve known that there are disparities in death from stroke among racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. due to higher stroke rates, higher burden of risk factors for stroke, socioeconomic inequality and structural racism, but we have needed more information breaking these differences down by type of stroke,” study author Hugo J. Aparicio, MD, MPH, of Boston University School of Medicine, said in a news release. “These results will help us to better understand the nature of this health inequity.”

HEALTH ・ 22 DAYS AGO