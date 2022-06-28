ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Report: Arkansas ranked 35th for prenatal, maternal care

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTgnU_0gOm6CP000

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study by valuepenguin.com sought to identify the quality of prenatal and maternal care in the different states across the nation.

How will America care for more pregnant women?

According to that report, Arkansas ranked 35th overall. One of the metrics used in the study was maternal care providers per 100,000 women aged 15 and older, and The Natural State ranked dead last in this category.

Some key findings from the report were as follows:

  • New England states offer the best access to prenatal and maternal care . New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut took the top spots. The other New England state, Maine, landed further back in 17th.
  • New Hampshire finished with the highest overall score . The Granite State has the highest percentage of women of childbearing age with a primary care provider. Meanwhile, its OB-GYNs and hospital maternity departments rate second-highest based on quality of care.
  • Texas, one of the nation’s most populous states, finished with the lowest overall score . Although Texas has middle-of-the-road quality of care according to the report, far fewer women have access to it. The state is last in the percentage of women of childbearing age who have health insurance and who have a primary care provider.
  • The infant mortality rate in the U.S. is 5.6 per 1,000 live births, according to 2019 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) . The maternal mortality rate in the U.S. is 18 per 100,000 live births, according to 2020 data compiled by Surgo Ventures.

The complete results of the report are available here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas#Maternal Mortality#Maternity#Health Insurance#Cdc#The Granite State
KTLO

Mallinckrodt to pay Arkansas $238k to settle lawsuit alleging underpayment of Medicaid drug rebates

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the State will settle allegations of fraud against Mallinckrodt ARD, LLC, formerly known as Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt plc, which sells and markets pharmaceutical products throughout the nation. Rutledge has joined with 49 other states and territories including, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the federal government to settle the allegations of fraud. The total value of the settlement is $233,707,865.18, plus interest, to be paid over a period of seven years. In total, Arkansas will receive $238,515.92.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas PBS adds additional signal to expand coverage area

Arkansas PBS can now be watched on a new broadcast signal in eastern Arkansas. On Tuesday, network executives and political leaders gathered in West Memphis to celebrate the new channel going on the air. With a tower located near Forrest City, the signal extends east to the Tennessee border. Other...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

What is a medical emergency for abortion in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last week the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which has put Arkansas's trigger law into effect, that has banned nearly all abortions statewide, except for in a scenario where a mother's life needs to be saved in the event of a medical emergency. But...
ARKANSAS STATE
neareport.com

Arkansas Children’s Hospital Becomes Nation’s First Therapeutic Site in Launch of Groundbreaking Clinical Trial for Pediatric Acute Leukemia

LITTLE ROCK, AR. – Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH) will be the first site in the nation to enroll patients in a therapeutic clinical trial designed to fundamentally change how children with acute leukemias are treated. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society launches the worldwide Pediatric Acute Leukemia (PedAL) Master Clinical Trial this summer to expedite the development of new targeted treatments for hard-to-treat childhood leukemias and replace one-size-fits-all chemotherapy with therapies tailored to each child’s unique disease.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Post-Roe Arkansas will bring new challenges

By sheer coincidence – or by God’s guidance – I happened to be in Washington D.C. when the big announcement came. I was almost to the U.S. Supreme Court building on a sight-seeing tour when I received a text stating that Roe v. Wade had been overturned. I thanked the good Lord Almighty. My daughter, Zoe, and I hustled over with others in our group. It was a surreal experience as the crowd gathered, mostly protestors but also some celebrating.
ARKANSAS STATE
salineriverchronicle.com

New dementia care pilot program launched in Arkansas

If you are someone you know is caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or other dementia, you may be interested in a new program launched this week. The Arkansas Legislative Council recently approved the creation and funding for the Dementia Respite Care Pilot Program. This program provides $500...
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy